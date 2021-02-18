VACNJ Members Shows Open At The Visual Arts Center Of New Jersey

The Visual Arts Center of New Jersey recently opened two new members exhibitions in the second-floor community galleries, Barbara Beeman: Nature's Mirror and Janice Patrignani: Inspired Resilience. Both shows will be on view through April 4.

In Barbara Beeman: Nature's Mirror, on view in the Marité & Joe Robinson Strolling Gallery II, the artist manipulates digital photos of reflective surfaces to create unexpected views that portray a sense of atmosphere and character.

On view in Ann's Place Gallery in Janice Patrigliani: Inspired Resilience, Patrigliani takes inspiration from World War II Parcel Post parachutes, creating sculptures with a variety of media and techniques, including denim, canvas, parachute parts, shibori dyeing, and ceramics. By juxtaposing contradictory materials and forgotten keepsakes for her work, the artist mixes media with metaphor, recycling the detritus of life to chronicle her story.

Visit artcenternj.org for more information.