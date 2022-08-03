Upcoming Arts Happenings Announced at Mercer County Community College West Windsor And Trenton Campuses

Upcoming arts happenings have been announced at Mercer County Community College West Windsor and Trenton Campuses.

Kelsey Theatre Presents the Musical 'Oliver!'

August 5 - 7

West Windsor - "Consider yourself at home" for The Yardley Players presentation of Lionel Bart's classic musical "Oliver!" based on Charles Dickens' novel, "Oliver Twist."

Performances will be held August 5 at 8 p.m., August 6 at 2 p.m. and August 7 at 2 p.m. at Kelsey Theatre located on the West Windsor Campus of Mercer County Community College. Tickets are $22 for adults and $20 for seniors, students and children. For tickets call the Box Office at 609-570-3333 or visit www.kelsey.mccc.edu.

The Gallery at Mercer County Community College Hosts 'Mercer County Artists Exhibition 2022'

Through August 24

West Windsor - The talents of 28 Mercer County artists will be on display through August 24 at the Gallery at Mercer County Community College (MCCC) in "Mercer County Artists Exhibition 2022," a juried exhibition open to visual artists who live, work or attend school in Mercer County. The MCCC Gallery is located on the second floor of the Communications Building on Mercer's West Windsor campus at 1200 Old Trenton Road. Gallery hours are Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 9:30 a.m. till 12 noon and Tuesday from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. For information about this and other exhibits at the MCCC Gallery, visit mccc.edu/gallery.





JKC Gallery Presents 'Photo Show Live' Remote and In-Gallery Podcast With Collette Fournier on September 22 at 12 Noon With Works on Display for One Week Beginning September 19

Trenton - "Photo Show Live" with photographer Collette Fournier will take place in-person and on the Zoom conferencing platform at Mercer County Community College's JKC Gallery in Trenton on September 22 at 12 noon. Fournier is a member of Kamoinge, the famed group founded by Civil Rights Era photographers such as Roy DeCarava and MCCC former Photo Coordinator, Louis Draper. A selection of photographs by Fournier will be on display at JKC Gallery for one week beginning September 19.

"Photo Show Live" is a live format podcast in three parts: a discussion about the artist, a presentation, and a Q&A from the audience. The event will also be recorded and downloadable on YouTube.

For more information visit https://jkcgallery.online/photo-show-live-at-the-jkc-gallery-with-collete-fournier/.





