Union High School Performing Arts Company's Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YOU WANNA DANCE?

This June, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) Advanced Musical Theater will be presenting Do You Wanna Dance?

Licensed by Music Theatre International, the highly anticipated musical is set to debut in their blackbox theatre, bringing audiences on a nostalgic journey. It tells the story of a group of teenagers in a small town who tackle challenges that face their community when a new person comes to town. Set to a lively soundtrack of classic pop and rock hits, the musical promises to be a toe-tapping, heartwarming experience for audiences of all ages!

"I am excited to be taking on a different role in theater, changing my actress point of view, to one that is directing my classmates on the stage!" - Director, Kimberly Moreira (Grade 12). "After many years of participating in UHSPAC's productions, I cannot wait to perform this amazing show for the community!" - Actor/Lighting Designer, Jaden Foreman (Grade 12).

Bust a move and shake your groove thing with the folks of SnapHappy, Ohio, as they fight the power against the dreaded "dance tax."! Performances are June 2 and 3 at 7 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ. All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here. Seating is reserved.

Instagram and Facebook: @uhs.uhspac

#DoYouWannaDanceUHS