Union High School Performing Arts Company's Advanced Musical Theater Class to Present DO YOU WANNA DANCE?

Set to a lively soundtrack of classic pop and rock hits, the musical promises to be a toe-tapping, heartwarming experience for audiences of all ages!

This June, the acclaimed Union High School Performing Arts Company (UHSPAC) Advanced Musical Theater will be presenting Do You Wanna Dance?

Licensed by Music Theatre International, the highly anticipated musical is set to debut in their blackbox theatre, bringing audiences on a nostalgic journey. It tells the story of a group of teenagers in a small town who tackle challenges that face their community when a new person comes to town. Set to a lively soundtrack of classic pop and rock hits, the musical promises to be a toe-tapping, heartwarming experience for audiences of all ages!

"I am excited to be taking on a different role in theater, changing my actress point of view, to one that is directing my classmates on the stage!" - Director, Kimberly Moreira (Grade 12). "After many years of participating in UHSPAC's productions, I cannot wait to perform this amazing show for the community!" - Actor/Lighting Designer, Jaden Foreman (Grade 12).

Bust a move and shake your groove thing with the folks of SnapHappy, Ohio, as they fight the power against the dreaded "dance tax."! Performances are June 2 and 3 at 7 p.m., at Union High School, 2350 North 3rd St. Union, NJ. All are encouraged to come out and support these dedicated and talented students!

For tickets and more information, visit Click Here. Seating is reserved.

Instagram and Facebook: @uhs.uhspac

#DoYouWannaDanceUHS




Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present The Atlantic Wind Ensemble in WE REMEMBER Photo
Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association to Present The Atlantic Wind Ensemble in WE REMEMBER

In the spirit of the Memorial Day holiday, the Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association (OGCMA) will kick off its 154th summer season with a FREE concert by the ATLANTIC WIND ENSEMBLE on Saturday, May 27, 2023.

New Jersey Symphony to Celebrate Centennial Season with World Premiere Commissions Photo
New Jersey Symphony to Celebrate Centennial Season with World Premiere Commissions

The New Jersey Symphony presents two world premiere commissions in June: Chen Yi's Landscape Impression, inspired by two ancient Chinese poems, and Farah (Joy) for Voice and Orchestra by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), the Symphony's Resident Artistic Catalyst.

Jersey City Theater Center to Present NEW PLAY FESTIVAL This Month Photo
Jersey City Theater Center to Present NEW PLAY FESTIVAL This Month

Jersey City Theater Center (JCTC) will present a series of performances and readings of new plays, in collaboration with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance Stages Festival. 

Centenary Stage Company Is Seeking Applicants For 2023-2024 Internship Program Photo
Centenary Stage Company Is Seeking Applicants For 2023-2024 Internship Program

The Centenary Stage Company, a professional theatre in residence on the campus of Centenary University in Hackettstown, NJ, is currently seeking applicants for the 2023 - 24 Artistic Internship Program.


