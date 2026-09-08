ULTRABLUE & STIX BONES to Play Debonair Music Hall in Teaneck

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Black Box Studios and SoVibe Entertainment will present STIX BONES and ULTRABLUE, two unique smooth jazz acts on Friday, September 18th at Debonair Music Hall, 1409 Queen Anne Road in Teaneck, NJ 07666.

Ultrablue is the contemporary jazz group performing the music of pianist and writer/ producer John Smatla. Ultrablue's sound is an elegant blend of contemporary jazz, Brazilian and Latin music styles, funk / R&B and pop / rock. The group is known for its tight, sophisticated music production and outstanding instrumental performances by a core all-star cast including David Mann (sax & flute), Chieli Minucci (electric guitar), John Benitez ( bass) and Romero Lubambo (acoustic guitar).

Jazz luminaries such as Randy Brecker, John Patitucci, Gabriela Anders, New York Voices, Omar Hakim, Kevin Mahogany, Gregoire Maret, Nestor Torres, Rachel Z and Pete Belasco have all been special guests on Ultrablue songs.

Stix Bones is the Urban Jazz Artist, Drummer and Music Producer whose dynamic career launched with the Smooth Jazz album Groove Like This. As the visionary behind The BONE Squad, Stix captivated audiences as the resident band for The Paradise Theater in The Bronx, NY, where they shared the stage with iconic performers such as Charlie Wilson, Chaka Khan, SWV, The O'Jays, Babyface, and Cedric the Entertainer.

Known for his magnetic stage presence and groove-driven sound, Stix Bones has performed with many celebrated artists including Keke Wyatt and Angel (The Cover Girls). He and The BONE Squad have delivered electrifying performances at notable venues and festivals such as Ashford & Simpson's Sugar Bar, The Tin Pan, The Hartford Jazz Festival, Queens County Festival, The Cutting Room, The Hamden Concert Series, Chelsea Table & Stage, Branford on the Green Festival and The Shubert Theater.

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