UCPAC Presents THE CASHORE MARIONETTES

The Union County Performing Arts Center will present The Cashore Marionettes at the Hamilton Stage in Rahway, NJ from Saturday, November 9 to Sunday, November 10. They will perform two different shows, Life in Motion and Simple Gifts.

In the performance Life in Motion, Joseph Cashore presents his collection of marionette masterworks. Characters of depth, integrity, and humanity are portrayed in a full evening unlike anything else in theater today. The performance is a series of scenes taken from everyday life and set to beautiful music by composers such as Beethoven, Vivaldi, Strauss, and Copland. Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, humor, pathos, classic music, and poetic insight, The Cashore Marionettes take the audience on a journey that celebrates the richness of life. Life in Motion is a powerful, entertaining, surprising, theatrically satisfying, one-of-a-kind evening for adults and young adults.

Simple Gifts is a series of touching portrayals and poignant scenes from everyday life set to stunning music by such composers as Vivaldi, Strauss, Beethoven and Copland. Through a combination of virtuoso manipulation, beautiful music, theatrical illusion, and artistic insight, the original vignettes presented in Simple Gifts provide an entertaining and sensitive vision of what it is to be human. The performance explores a range of emotions with characters and actions that are amazingly convincing. The marionettes are engineering marvels and the quality of movement is extraordinary.

Although all Cashore Marionettes programs are suitable for all ages, younger children may prefer the truncated program Simple Gifts, performing on Saturday, November 9 at 3:00pm.

Life in Motion

Saturday, November 9 at 8:00pm

Sunday, November 10 at 3:00pm

Simple Gifts

Saturday, November 9 at 3:00pm



A student/senior discount is available for this event at the box office with valid ID.

The Union County Performing Arts Center's Hamilton Stage is located at 360 Hamilton Street in Rahway, NJ.



General admission tickets, starting at $15.00, can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the box office, or by calling 732.499.8226. The box office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





