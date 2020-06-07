Shutdown Streaming
Two River Theater Will Host a Free Community Poetry Night

Two River Theater is hosting a free community poetry night on Facebook!

Poetry Night returns, in partnership with Jewish Federation in the Heart of New Jersey.

Join the theater in reading of selected poems following the theme of "home," drawn from a variety of artistic eras and poetic styles. Or feel free to submit your own favorite poem on the theme, whatever "home" might mean to you!

RSVP to the event on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/events/2537697009837723/.

The free event is held from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. on June 15.


