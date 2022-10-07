Two New Shows Added To Kean Stage Fall Line-Up

Two new shows have been added to Kean Stage's Fall 2022 season.

Grammy-winners Peter Yarrow and Noel Paul Stookey of acclaimed folk trio Peter, Paul and Mary will perform at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, November 5 at 7:30 p.m. The trio performed for nearly 50 years, won five Grammy Awards, and produced 13 Top 40 hits. They earned eight gold and five platinum albums, all the while continuing a centuries-old tradition of people raising their voices in song for the sake of freedom and social justice. Peter Yarrow and Paul Stookey carry on the proud tradition of their iconic folk group, performing classic hits like Leaving on a Jet Plane, Puff, the Magic Dragon, Blowin' in the Wind, If I Had a Hammer and many more.

Tony-Award winning actor Aaron Tveit performs at Enlow Recital Hall on Saturday, November 12 at 7:30 p.m. Tveit, an American theatre, television, and film actor, earned a Tony Award leading the cast of the world premiere production of Moulin Rouge! The Musical, a stage adaptation of Baz Luhrmann's critically acclaimed film. His television and theatre credits include Apple TV+'s new series Schmigadoon, USA network series Graceland, Broadway's Catch Me If You Can and the Pulitzer Prize winning Broadway musical, Next to Normal.

These added shows join the previously announced Hitting New Heights with Mandy Gonzalez and Javier Muñoz (October 15); Chanticleer (December 3); José Feliciano (December 18); Step Afrika! (January 22); Canadian Brass (January 28) and The Kingdom Choir (March 11). Additional winter and spring shows will be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the Kean Stage 2022-23 season can be purchased online at keanstage.com or by contacting the Box Office at (908)737-7469. The Box Office is currently open Monday- Tuesday 10:00 a.m.- 5:00 p.m. and Wednesday- Friday 10:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.