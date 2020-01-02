Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar Will Perform at Enlow Recital Hall in February

Gospel powerhouse Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar will perform at Kean University's Enlow Recital Hall, 215 North Ave., Hillside, N.J. on Kean University's East Campus, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 1, 2020.

This group transcends cultural boundaries with their fresh take on contemporary gospel, pop and musical theater hits. With their rich harmonies, expressive sounds and intricate arrangements, they have emerged as one of the brightest new groups on the gospel scene. Their viral videos have won them millions of followers on YouTube.

"My faith is the driving force behind everything I create," said McLaughlin.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar gained mass appeal with their rendition of Chasing After You, which garnered them a feature on Grammy-nominated artist VaShawn Mitchell's Triumphant (Deluxe Edition) DVD. Their soul-stirring arrangements also include original compositions. McLaughlin cites as his influences a diverse range of artists, including Kirk Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Rodgers and Hammerstein and Mozart.

"I grew up hearing a lot of different styles of music in my household," he said. "My mom loved musical theater, opera, soft rock and R&B, so I was easily inspired as a child. Music has been in me for so long that once I realized this could be my life, this could be my career, I never wanted to do anything else."

McLaughlin and the 16-member Sounds of Zamar burst onto the scene in 2009 and released their debut album, Limitless, in 2012. Their single, I Will Praise, peaked at #63 on the Billboard Gospel Chart, followed by More Like Him, which also charted. The group has performed with gospel greats such as William McDowell, Kierra "Kiki" Sheard, Brian Courtney Wilson, Richard Smallwood, Earnest Pugh and James Fortune.

In addition to founding this gospel ensemble, McLaughlin serves as director of worship and arts at the historic Tabernacle Baptist Church in Augusta, Georgia. An accomplished composer, he has conducted master classes and performed at the L'Opera de Massy in Massy, France, conducted a 300-voice choir in Krakow, Poland at the annual 7x Festival and led a workshop and performance in both Menorca and Rajadell, Spain.

Tickets are $50-$70 and can be purchased at the Kean Stage Box Office in Wilkins Theatre on Kean University's main campus, by phone at 908-737-7469 or online at www.keanstage.com.

Founded in 1855, Kean University is one of the largest metropolitan institutions of higher education in the region, with a richly diverse student, faculty and staff population. Kean continues to play a key role in the training of teachers and is a hub of educational, technological and cultural enrichment serving more than 16,000 students. The University's six undergraduate colleges offer more than 50 undergraduate degrees over a full range of academic subjects. The Nathan Weiss Graduate College offers six doctoral degree programs and more than 80 options for graduate study leading to master's degrees, professional diplomas or certifications. With campuses in Union, Toms River, Jefferson and Manahawkin, New Jersey, and Wenzhou, China, Kean University furthers its mission by providing an affordable and accessible world-class education. Visit www.kean.edu.

Kean Stage at Kean University educates, entertains and challenges audiences by presenting high-quality programs that reflect the diversity of the region and of the arts. These cultural offerings complement the intellectual life of the classroom for our students, increase opportunities for community engagement, and provide affordable access to the arts for New Jersey residents. Audiences of all ages are invited to enjoy a wide range of professional theatre, Broadway tours, dance performances, concerts, international films and family-friendly shows. In addition, Kean Stage encourages University students to attend events, and provides several opportunities to explore the performing arts through master classes, workshops, lectures, and employment opportunities as ushers, backstage technicians and box office staff. Visit www.keanstage.com.





