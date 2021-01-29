Trenton Children's Chorus Honored With Local And State Grant Programs

Coinciding with Governor Murphy's current three-pronged approach to address inequity for New Jersey's youth in regard to internet and technology, Trenton Children's Chorus (TCC) is prioritizing bridging the educational gap for its members by offering a wealth of digital, technological, and musical resources at a significantly reduced price.

These endeavors have been honored with local and statewide grant programs - including the New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund (NJACRF) and Princeton Area Community Foundation (PACF).

The New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund was established to ensure the survival and strength of the state's arts and culture nonprofit sector during and after the COVID-19 pandemic. NJACRF provides financial support to catalyze an equitable statewide recovery and build resilience for New Jersey-based nonprofit arts, arts education, and/or history organizations facing disruption and loss.

For TCC, Funds from NJACRF are specifically supporting the salaries of key artistic staff (including this year's the Composer-In-Residence, and Poetry Instructor), as well as underwriting the cost of instruments and software for enrolled students.

"We couldn't be more thrilled and honored at the investment of NJACRF and PACF in our students. With their help, we are able to continue our mission to empower Trenton-area youth during a beyond-difficult time. Their support is giving us the ability to deliver instruments, technology resources, unmatched academic support, and world-class instruction."

While NJACRF has elected to support the artistic endeavors of TCC, The Princeton Area Community Foundation has chosen to invest in the TCC Learning Academy with a grant award from the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Fund Phase II: Continuing Relief and Unrestricted Operating Grant program.

The Learning Academy will continue to offer all of the excellent services it has provided for nearly ten years, but the overall focus of the Academy is not simply reduced to remedial academic support. SAT/ACT prep, alumni mentorship, college support, and college tuition scholarships will continue this year, as well. Additionally, every middle and high school student will benefit from individualized mentoring through the Writing Coaching program, led by Learning Academy Director, Gloria Bethea.

"Gloria Bethea's track record speaks for itself. Under her leadership, the Learning Academy has flourished as an integral mission-driven component of the TCC experience."

Since adding the high school choirs in 2002 and Learning Academy to TCC in 2011, 100% of choristers that stay in TCC throughout high school graduate and go on to college. In fact, a number of TCC alumni circle back and become mentors for current members and college students.

Limited resources continue to prevent many Trenton-area schools from providing the important benefits that arts education offers students. During the COVID-19 crisis, these chronic limitations have come to the forefront of both academic and artistic discussions. TCC has long-provided this avenue to success for its members when it can only be found in extracurricular settings. After 30 years, TCC continues to be committed to providing youth in the Greater Trenton Area with a platform to be heard, inspired, and supported in their development as future contributors to the community.

"The theme this program year is 'overcoming.' The New Jersey Arts and Culture Recovery Fund and Princeton Area Community Foundation are showing our students - in real time - that they are cared for, supported, and have the power to overcome challenges."

Trenton Children's Chorus is an after-school program that traditionally provides exceptional choral music education and performance opportunities for over 100 young people in grades K-12 from Trenton and the surrounding communities, as well as academic support, SAT prep, assistance with college application, and summer camp scholarships. TCC's transformative experiences have included performances at the White House, United Nations, the National Cathedral, the Library of Congress, the inauguration of Governor Chris Christie, Princeton University, in concert with Bobby McFerrin, Dave Brubeck and Stanley Jordan and for local corporate, community, church, and private events.

Learn more at trentonchildrenschorus.org.