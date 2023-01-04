Tickets to Tim Dillon, Ballet Milan's CARMEN & More at BergenPAC Now on Sale

bergenPAC has nnounced new shows coming to its recently renovated theater: Tim Dillon on April 13, 2023, Italian State Theater Balletto di Milano's Carmen on April 25, 2023, and the return of the Happy Together Tour on June 7, 2023. Tickets go on-sale Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at 11 a.m. Visit www.ticketmaster.com or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Tim Dillon

Thursday, April 13, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$99

Tim Dillon is a stand-up comedian, writer, and actor. He was a new face at the Montreal Comedy Festival in 2016 and had two specials premiere in 2018, a Comedy Central Half Hour and a Netflix Quarter hour. He created and hosts Tim Dillon's Real NY Tour, which takes the audience on a double decker bus through Manhattan. He has performed at the Oddball Comedy Festival, the Glasgow Comedy Festival, SXSW, among others. He has been on the Christ Gethard show on Fusion, Gotham Comedy Live on AXS tv, Fox's Red Eye, Tru TV's Comedy Knockout, and season two of WYFD with Big Jay Oakerson on Seeso. He hosts a Podcast called The Tim Dillon Show.

Italian State Theater Balletto di Milano's Carmen

Tuesday, April 25, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$103

Original choreography: Agnese Omodei Salè and Federico Verratti.

Directed by: Marco Pesta.

Costumes: Federico Veratti

The Carmen ballet, interpreted by the Balletto di Milano, is an exclusive neoclassical version, recognized as one of the most striking theater settings. Spectators will be engaged in a drama full of poignancy, intensity, and feeling of inevitability.

The history of the National Theater of Milan encompasses 30 years of creative work and successful performances in Italy and on the world's leading stages. The group's list of productions is very diverse - from classics and reimagining of famous literary works to modern productions. All Balletto di Milano artists are graduates of the leading ballet schools and academies and are certified artists at choreographic school at Teatro alla Scala.

Carmen ballet performance in two acts and four scenes. Two 45-minute sections.

Interlude: 20 minutes

Happy Together

Wednesday, June 7, 2023 - 8 PM

$39-$204

2023 will mark the 14th year of the highly successful, hit-filled summer package, the Happy Together Tour, which has crisscrossed the nation delighting audiences for over a decade with a show full of chart-topping hits from the '60s and '70s. The lineup features The Turtles, who also act as musical hosts for the evening, with Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, Th Vogues, Classics IV, and The Cowsills.

The Turtles are best known for their harmony-heavy California pop sound. Their hits include "Elenore," "She'd Rather Be With Me," "It Ain't Me Babe," "You Showed Me" and the title of the tour, "Happy Together.

With over 60 years in a show business and over 50 million records sold worldwide, Litle Anthony joins the tour. Little Anthony was inducted into the 2009 class of The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and has hits like "Goin' Out of My Head," "Hurts So Bad," "Tears on My Pillow," "I'm On The Outside (Looking In)," and "Shimmy, Shimmy, Ko-Ko-Bop."

Gary Puckett's trademark voice will be belting out his hits one more time. Fans will affectionately remember "Young Girl," "Over You," "Woman, Woman," "This Girl Is a Woman Now," "Lady Willpower" and "Don't Give In To Him" and more.

THE VOGUES, are also known for their harmony-driven soaring pop sound. THE VOGUES had numerous Top 10 hits with singles such as "Five O'Clock World", "You're The One," "My Special Angel" and "Turn Around Look At Me," among others.

The Classics IV, with their southern soft rock sound, are one of the most popular and influential pop groups of the 60s and 70s. They achieved phenomenal success with multiplatinum hits "Spooky," "Stormy," "Traces," and "Everyday With You Girl."

Rounding out the bill are The Cowsills, the harmonious singing family (two brothers and a sister) that inspired the smash '60s hit television show, The Partridge Family. They are sure to delight with their best-known songs, including "Hair," "Indian Lake," "The Rain, The Park & Other Things (I Love The Flower Girl)."

