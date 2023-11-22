Tickets Now on Sale For Kevin Hart at bergenPAC

The performance is on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

POPULAR

FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests Photo 1 FROZEN North American Tour Welcomes 2 Million Guests
Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month Photo 2 Teaneck High School to Present Two One-Act Plays This Month
Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUM Photo 3 Mercer County Community College President to Make Her Kelsey Theatre Stage Debut In PARFUMERIE
Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL Photo 4 Bergen County Players Ring in the Holiday Season with A CHRISTMAS CAROL, THE MUSICAL

Tickets Now on Sale For Kevin Hart at bergenPAC

 bergenPAC has announced that comedy icon Kevn Hart will perform on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Please note: This event will be a phone-free experience. All phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be re-opened at the end of the event. Guests keep the pouches with them and can access their phones if needed in designated Phone Use Areas in the lobby. All devices will be re-secured before returning to the theater. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue without a refund.

Kevin Hart – Brand New Material

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m.

$139-$199

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will perform brand new material when he takes bergenPAC’s Taub Stage.

The Philly native released his eighth stand-up special, Reality Check, earlier this year. He has starred in several hit movies, including “Ride Along,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Central Intelligence,” “Think Like a Man,” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” He created and starred in “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
New Jersey Cultural Trust Grant To Aid MPAC in Improving CRM System Photo
New Jersey Cultural Trust Grant To Aid MPAC in Improving CRM System

Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has received a grant from the New Jersey Cultural Trust to improve the effectiveness of MPAC's CRM (Customer Relationship Management) system.

2
Art House Productions To Present 6th Annual THE AFFORDABLE ART SHOW Photo
Art House Productions To Present 6th Annual THE AFFORDABLE ART SHOW

Art House Productions will present our 6th edition of the Affordable Art Show! 

3
State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA with Vienna Boys Choir, December 8 Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents CHRISTMAS IN VIENNA with Vienna Boys Choir, December 8

State Theatre New Jersey presents Vienna Boys Choir – Christmas in Vienna on Friday, December 8 at 8pm. Christmas in Vienna showcases these gifted musicians in a program featuring Austrian folk songs, classical masterpieces, popular songs, and holiday favorites. Tickets range from $29-$69.  

4
Pollock & Friends Annual Holiday Concert LIGHT UP THE HOLIDAYS to Benefit The Vanessa Photo
Pollock & Friends Annual Holiday Concert LIGHT UP THE HOLIDAYS to Benefit The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative

Join us for the FREE annual Pollock & Friends Holiday Concert, benefiting The Vanessa Pollock Music Initiative. Broadway star Charlie Pollock and his talented friends will 'Light Up the Holidays' with a concert extravaganza.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN Video
Jordan Fisher Performs 'Wait For Me' in a New Clip From HADESTOWN
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of Alicia Keys' New Musical, HELL'S KITCHEN
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
[POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents [POPULAR] New Jersey Festival Orchestra presents "THE THREE HOLIDAY TENORS"
Presbyterian Church in Westfield (12/09-12/10)Tracker
ELF: The Musical in New Jersey ELF: The Musical
Algonquin Arts Theatre (12/02-12/17)
She Kills Monster in New Jersey She Kills Monster
Playhouse 22 (2/09-2/25)
Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony in New Jersey Joshua Bell Leads the New Jersey Symphony
Mayo Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/03)
The Cher Show in New Jersey The Cher Show
State Theatre New Jersey (2/09-2/11)
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert in New Jersey Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (4/07-4/07)
The American Dream in New Jersey The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
MISERY in New Jersey MISERY
Algonquin Arts Theatre (2/24-3/03)
NYC Winter Showcase 2024 in New Jersey NYC Winter Showcase 2024
Performers Theatre Workshop (3/03-3/03)PHOTOS VIDEOS
Tick, Tick...Boom! in New Jersey Tick, Tick...Boom!
George Street Playhouse (4/23-5/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You