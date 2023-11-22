Tickets Now on Sale For Kevin Hart at bergenPAC

bergenPAC has announced that comedy icon Kevn Hart will perform on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale today, Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023 at 10 a.m. Visit Click Here or call bergenPAC's Box Office at (201) 227-1030.

Please note: This event will be a phone-free experience. All phones, smart watches and accessories will be secured in individual Yondr pouches that will be re-opened at the end of the event. Guests keep the pouches with them and can access their phones if needed in designated Phone Use Areas in the lobby. All devices will be re-secured before returning to the theater. Anyone seen using a device (phone, smart watch or accessories) during the performance will be escorted out of the venue without a refund.

Kevin Hart – Brand New Material

Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023 at 8 p.m.

$139-$199

Comedian and actor Kevin Hart will perform brand new material when he takes bergenPAC’s Taub Stage.

The Philly native released his eighth stand-up special, Reality Check, earlier this year. He has starred in several hit movies, including “Ride Along,” “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle,” “Central Intelligence,” “Think Like a Man,” and “The Secret Life of Pets.” He created and starred in “Real Husbands of Hollywood.”

Tickets available at: Click Here or Box Office (201) 227-1030