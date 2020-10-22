Tickets Are Available Now For  LA NELA DE SOCARTES

Virtual performances run November 20-22.

Tickets for the new musical "La Nela De Socartes" are available now! They can be purchased with a minimum donation of $5, and all proceeds will be going directly back to the cast and creative team plus future productions of the show.

"La Nela De Socartes" is an uplifting tragedy on love, opportunity, and change. It is the first American adaptation of Benito Perez Galdos's classic novela Marianela with English translation by Clara Bell, about a 16-year-old girl struggling to find purpose and happiness in her life, and her love interest who's faced with an opportunity that may change his life forever, but ruin her's. The virtual musical features book, music, lyrics, and orchestrations by Greggory Nekrasovas and Massimiliano Cicio in their theatrical debut along with Nekrasovas as Director.

Performances of "La Nela De Socartes" are listed below:

Friday, November 20 at 8:00 PM

Saturday, November 21 at 2:00 and 8:00 PM

Sunday, November 22 at 2:00 PM

For more information on the production, please visit our website, or you can purchase your tickets here. We look forward to having you as part of our audience this November!

