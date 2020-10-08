Theatre@Home Presents MISCHIEF NIGHT: A Halloween Sing-A-Long

It premieres at 8:00pm EST on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Theatre@Home will present Mischief Night: A Halloween Sing-A-Long, premiering at 8:00pm EST on Facebook and YouTube on Friday, October 30, 2020.

"It is our mission during this time to keep the arts alive and to empower artists of all kinds to keep creating and to keep growing." - Justin Christopher Odon (Founder/Artistic Director) Theatre@Home is proud to give life to their fourth virtual sing-along concert since its creation in May with the purpose of giving the performing arts a platform to press on during these trying times that our industry has been presented with.

This free virtual event will premiere on Facebook and YouTube. Visit TheatreAtHomeNJ.com or follow Theatre@Home on Instagram and Facebook (@TheatreAtHomeNJ) to see posts and information about giveaways, our upcoming concerts, featured artists, and more. Do not forget to tune in for Theatre@Home: Mischief Night on October 30th at 8:00pm EST.

Theatre@Home: Mischief Night A Halloween Sing-A-Long will feature performances by Brittany Ambler, Alexis Hernandez, Aidan Herman, Lucas Tucker, Kat Hessman, Andrew Heitmann, Cassandra Jones, Danielle Russell, Adah Christian, Emily Stein, Derek Rizzo, Haley Schmalbach, Elena Worton, Roggi Chuquimarca, Joseph Guzzone, Claire Healey, Jessica Sanzone, Justin Christopher Odon, Eva Burns, Chris Schmalbach, Cameron Schlussler, Riley Dominiak, Bree Hollis, Tyler Cicardo, Regene Odon, Kara Pizzolo, & Noel Tyminski.

Special Guests: Phoenix Productions (Red Bank, NJ)

Directed & Choreographed by Justin Christopher Odon

Written & Managed by Cassandra Jones

Dance Captain: Claire Healey

Logo Design by Michael Thullner

Sponsored by Ayen's Jewelry & Four Points Carpentry

Theatre@Home was created in May 2020 to give artists a stage to perform on during the COVID-19 pandemic. Theatre@Home was initially made to produce one virtual concert sing-along featuring musical theatre songs performed by artists in NJ & NY, guest speakers to talk about the importance of theatre, and a guest choreographer to teach a dance combo for viewers to learn at home. The first show premiered on Facebook and YouTube on May 29, 2020 and because of the popularity of the first show, two more shows were produced, and there are plenty more to come. Theatre@Home's family has grown to feature artists from all around the nation and has featured special guest appearances by Reneé Rapp, Christy Altomare, Erika Henningsen, and Kyle Selig. Theatre@Home has become a place for artists to keep creating and growing during these uncertain times and now features artists of all kinds showcasing works by musicians, painters, designers, digital artists, photographers, and so much more on the Theatre@Home Instagram and Facebook and in the Theatre@Home Virtual Art Gallery at TheatreAtHomeNJ.com.

