Theater to Go Presents CABARET

Theater To Go will present the Kander and Ebb classic musical CABARET at the Kelsey Theatre opening January 31,2020. Winner of three Outer Circle Critic's Awards, the 1998 revival features an edginess that reflects the hedonism and decay of the period between the world wars in Weimar Germany, when seeds were planted for Hitler's ascension to power in Germany.

CABARET is directed by Ruth Markoe,with Musical Direction by Buzz Herman and Choreography by Haley Schmalbach.

Based on Christopher Isherwood's Berlin Stories, CABARET follows the interlocking stories of two young expatriates who find themselves in Berlin seeking excitement in 1931. Cliff, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles and the denizens of the cabaret scene in Berlin, as they are caught up in the swirling maelstrom of a changing society. CABARET explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich and the slow insidious, changes that would eventually lead to the atrocities of Nazi Germany. Led by the enigmatic and bawdy Emcee, CABARET is an dizzying theatrical experience, featuring well-known classics of the musical stage such as " Wilkommen" "Don't Tell Mama," "Maybe This Time," and of course "Cabaret"

Ruth Markoe, director, chose to do this show at this time because of the resonance to today's world. "We are living in a world where many countries are embracing racism, escalating contempt for immigrants (the "other") and authoritarian leaders at the expense of democracy" says Markoe. "It is my hope that people will take note of the story as a cautionary tale behind the glitz and glamour of the memorable music of Cabaret."

Joe Masteroff's book for Cabaret was based on John Van Druten's play I Am a Camera, itself inspired by Christopher Isherwood's short novel Goodbye to Berlin

John Kander and Fred Ebb have collaborated on some of the best loved musicals of our time, including Chicago, Kiss of the Spider Woman and their final collaboration, The Scottsboro Boys. Their shows take on difficult and dark themes, with memorable songs that further the stories at every turn. CABARET was one of their first collaborative efforts and has been performed around the world in a variety of interpretations since first produced on Broadway in 1966. It has had a life spanning 50 years with some of Broadway's finest performers taking on the challenge of this musical. Theater To Go is proud to present this show to audiences at Kelsey Theatre in West Windsor.

CABARET features Steven Brandt (Emcee), Jenna German (Sally Bowles,) Matthew Swanson (Clifford Bradshaw), Linda Cunningham (Fraulein Schneider) Nathan Parker (Herr Schultz) Melissa Rittmann (Fraulien Kost) Jim Morris (Ernst Ludwig) and Christopher Schmalbach (Max) Featured in the Kit Kat Klub are, Lauren Suchenski, Karaline Rosen, Emily Cargill, Tia Brown,Mikayla Nelson Jenna Moschella, Shawn Simmons, Reise Bridgers Rob Veith and Sam Zdanowic.

The Creative team includes Ruth Markoe (Director), Haley Schmalbach (Choreographer) ,Buzz Herman ( Musical Director), Dennis Tolentino (Stage Manager) Ruth Rittmann (Costumes,) John Russell (Set Design,) Kitty Getlik (Lighting Design) and Evan Paine (Sound design)

Reservations: www.kelseytheatre.net or 609 570-3333

www.theatertogo.com





