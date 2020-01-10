The Union County Performing Arts Center is hosting their fifth annual Winter Gala to benefit the performing arts and educational programs on Friday, January 31 at 6:30 pm!

With four performance spaces (the UCPAC Mainstage, Hamilton Stage at UCPAC, The Fazioli Room, and the Loft at UCPAC) we, as a whole, are dedicated to making Rahway, New Jersey a hub for the performing arts.

Your ticket is a donation that allows us to book well-known headliners such as Sinbad, Martina McBride, Joan Jett and Daughtry. Also, your donation will help provide opportunities and education to young and emerging artists in the area.



A five course dinner will be served at Luciano's Italian Ristorante in Rahway, NJ. Choice of entrée includes Swordfish, Herb Crusted Chicken Breast, Filet Mignon, or Fettuccine Alfredo (Vegetarian).

The evening includes live entertainment and an open bar. Spend the evening supporting your favorite performing arts center!

Tickets cost $175.00 each.

Luciano's Italian Ristorante is located at 1579 Main Street in Rahway, NJ.

General admission tickets can be purchased at www.ucpac.org/events, in person at the box office, or by calling 732-499-8226. The box office can be reached via email at boxoffice@ucpac.org.





