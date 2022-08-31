Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Theater Project Presents 5 LESBIANS EATING A QUICHE, September 8- 18

The five officers of the Susan B. Anthony Society refer to themselves as 'widows' to avoid embarrassing questions.

Aug. 31, 2022  
5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche, a comedy about five 'bachelor gals' in the duck and cover days of 1956 is the third and final show in The Theater Project's Three Plays in Three Months summer season at the Maplewood Burgdorff Cultural Center, 10 Durand Road.

The play, by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, is set for September 8-18. The five officers of the Susan B. Anthony Society refer to themselves as 'widows' to avoid embarrassing questions. They are welcoming their fellow widows-the audience-to the annual Gertrude Stein Quiche Breakfast when a Cold War air raid siren sounds and the 'white gloves' come off.

Made possible by funds from the Essex County Division of Cultural Affairs, show times are Thursday-Saturday at 8 p.m. with a 2 p.m. Sunday matinee. Masks and proof of vaccination are required at all performances at the 40-seat theater.

A leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, The Theater Project is returning to the Burgdorff Cultural Center with its first live performances in two years. The first two shows, 'Finishing it OFF!', and 'A Jersey Cantata' received outstanding reviews from the audiences.

"If you like a comedy with quick wit and biting satire, and enjoy theater in an intimate setting, '5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche' is for you," said The Theater Project Artistic Director Mark Spina.

As a means of celebrating its return to in-person theater, The Theater Project-a 501(c)3 non-profit, professional theater producing off-Broadway quality shows for New Jersey audiences-is offering a wide variety of pre-pandemic ticket pricing, including a multi-show FlexPass and reduced prices for seniors and students.

Single ticket prices are $25 for general admission, $20 for seniors and $15 for students. Senior Sunday (September 11) prices are $15 for seniors.

Tickets are available online at TheTheaterProject.org or by calling the box office, 908-809-8865.





