The Theater Project Announces Online Audition Workshop For Actors 17-25

The Theater Project, a leading incubator for rising talent and a showcase for New Jersey artists, is offering a four-session VIRTUAL AUDITION WORKSHOP for young actors, 17-25 years old, Jan 25 - Feb 15.

The classes are part of the company's on-going response to the decreased number of opportunities available to actors during the current surge of Covid cases. Students are charged only $30 for the four meetings.

Supervised by teaching artist and director TJ Bodnar, actors will work alongside their peers and share feedback in three one-hour sessions, refining monologues that they currently use or plan to use in professional auditions, including auditions for college/university/conservatory programs. Facilitator TJ Bodnar has worked with students throughout New Jersey. He is the co-founder of Monmouth County Youth Theatre, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing performance opportunities to students in the community.

The Theater Project continues to offer programs in response to Covid as events unfold. Gaining regional recognition for its ongoing projects during the pandemic-including virtual productions of new plays, its annual Young Playwrights Competition, ARK (Actors Reading with Kids) program and the recently launched "The Theater Project Thinks About ..." podcasts-The Theater Project was one of just 22 organizations in New Jersey receiving prestigious NEA grants for the 2021 fiscal year.

Each section of the workshop is limited to six students; a virtual showcase for friends and colleagues will be presented at the fourth session, which will be attended by Theater Project artistic staff and guests from other theaters. As space is limited, early registration is recommended: AUDITION WORKSHOP - The Theater Project.