The Sieminski Theater Announces DISENCHANTED! And More for Fall Lineup

The Sieminski Theater has announced its fall lineup featuring TAKE3, NJ Festival Orchestra's Picture This! Imagery In Music!, the ultimate throwback with 80's Revolution, the hilarious Off-Broadway hit musical Disenchanted!, and Gunhild Carling, Sweden's Queen of Swing. These diverse shows are sure to deliver something unforgettable for every theatergoer.

To kick off October, on Saturday, October 12, at 7:30 PM, 80's Revolution takes you on a journey back to the era of neon colors, innovative and memorable fashion, and iconic movie classics. But most of all – the best music in history.

This decade is known for mastering all genres. From Pop to Rock, Dance to New Wave, 80's Revolution covers all of your favorites: Madonna, Journey, Michael Jackson, Pat Benatar, Def Leppard, The Go-Go's, Whitney Houston, Bon Jovi, Cher – and so many more! So, wear your best 80's garb and get ready to party!!

Then, get ready for a night of laughter and fun on Saturday, October 19 at 7:30 PM with Disenchanted!, the national tour of the hilarious Off-Broadway musical hit! Poisoned apples. Glass slippers. Who needs 'em?! Not Snow White and her posse of disenchanted princesses in the hilarious Off-Broadway hit musical that's anything but Grimm. The original storybook heroines are none-too-happy with the way they've been portrayed in today's pop culture, so they've tossed their tiaras and have come to life to set the record straight. Forget the princesses you think you know – these royal renegades are here to comically belt out the truth. Perfect for those who love musical theater or looking for a fun “girls' night out”!!

Rounding out the lineup, experience the dazzling performance of Gunhild Carling, Sweden's Queen of Swing on Saturday, October 26, at 7:30 PM. This internationally acclaimed superstar is a can't-miss event! Whether she's singing favorite swinging jazz standards, playing one of the many 11 instruments (trumpet, trombone, harmonica, oboe, harp, flute, recorder, or jazz bagpipe) or juggling and tap dancing, Gunhild's sublime showmanship shines!! With her Postmodern Jukebox YouTube videos getting millions of views, she's a popular musical sensation not to be missed! From authentic Swing to incredible classic jazz standards and a few originals mixed in, this will be a night to remember!

More information and video clips of many of these upcoming shows can be found on the website at sieminskitheater.org.

Tickets are available online at sieminskitheater.org or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $45.00 to $65.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson's Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village's award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Make a reservation by calling 908-580-3818 for 5:30 pm for the show date.

