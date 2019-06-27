The Shakespeare Theatre of New JerseyÂ Offers Free Tickets to Kids For WILLIAM SHAKESPEARE'S LONG LOST FIRST PLAY (ABRIDGED)

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) continues their 2019 season, entitled Incredible Journeys, with their popular summer tradition, a production on their Outdoor Stage located on the campus of the College of Saint Elizabeth in Convent Station. Beginning performances on July 3,

The Theatre will stage Reed Martin and Austin Tichenor's newest, hilarious riff on the Bard, William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged), which will feature a trio of versatile actors who take on the daunting challenge of playing scores of characters from all of Shakespeare's plays in under two hours - from Richard III to Juliet in an irreverent and delightfully outrageous manner. Resident Director Brian B. Crowe will helm this wild homage to Shakespeare. The Theatre is excited to once again offer free tickets for young people 18 and under, with support from Bank of America, and additional support from The Merrill E. and Emita G. Hastings Foundation, Newman's Own Foundation, and Rotary Club Morristown.

After directing last year's Titus Andronicus on the Main Stage, director Brian B. Crowe returns to the Outdoor Stage with this zany, witty, high-energy romp through Shakespeare's canon. "William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play is a rollicking good time for the whole family. If you know Shakespeare, you'll get a great kick out of the wild pairings and reimagined iconic scenes. If you don't know Shakespeare, you'll be in stitches with the silly array of characters and the wildly talented trio of gifted actors who bring them all to life with great comedic skill. It's fast-paced and full of great slapstick, not to mention songs, puppets, water pistols, and a mermaid! This is a delightfully wacky opportunity for kids to 'meet' Shakespeare for the first time (he actually makes an appearance) and for the family to laugh together under the stars," says Crowe.

The Outdoor Stage is generously sponsored by Bank of America. A partner of the Outdoor Stage since 2006, the Bank's committed and generous support has helped make The Shakespeare Theatre's Outdoor Stage a hallmark of the summer season in the region and an annual tradition for many families. Bank of America customers can purchase tickets for the Outdoor Stage for the special price of only $28 using the promotional code BOFA. Patrons can also present their Bank of America bank cards at the Box Office to obtain this offer.

The Cast: Outdoor Stage veterans Connor Carew (STNJ's The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) (revised), Love's Labour's Lost and The Servant of Two Masters) and Jonathan Finnegan (STNJ's A Midsummer Night's Dream) return to the Greek amphitheater. The Shakespeare Theatre is proud to welcome Main Stage veteran Ryan Woods to his first Outdoor Stage debut. He was last seen at STNJ in 2018's The Winter's Tale on the Main Stage.

The Creative Team: The production's design team include the imaginative talents of Scenic Designer Brian Ruggaber, Costume Designer Paul Canada, Lighting Designer Jason Flamos, and Sound Designer K?ri B. Berntson. The Production Stage Manager is Katie Galaro.

Tickets: Single tickets for William Shakespeare's Long Lost First Play (abridged) are $38 with unassigned festival style seating. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org or buy tickets on-site at the Outdoor Stage Box Office tent.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You