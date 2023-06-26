The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents SHIPWRECKED! An Entertainment On The Outdoor Stage

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will re-open its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue on July 5th with Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) by Donald Margulies.

Since 2002, the company's annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University, have provided thousands of people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. As always, this summer's show is the perfect romp for all ages – from the youngest tots to venerable seniors.

The four-week run is directed by Doug West who is in his 22nd season with The Shakespeare Theatre. In addition to serving as the Associate Director of Education from 2013 - 2023, Doug has also been the resident Stage Combat Instructor since 2009 and one of STNJ's resident directors. His last main stage production of It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, was a resounding hit. The performances will run until July 30th. This rollicking 95-minute voyage takes audiences from the streets of 19th-century London, to the high seas, to the wilds of Aboriginal Australia, and back, on a non-stop, exhilarating world tour. Its surprising denouement, is equally surprising in its relevance, as it raises the issue of fact versus fiction, and how far some are willing to go to stand out in the world – and how much they come to believe their own fabrications. Featuring a live Foley sound score and of course, the airplanes!

Leading the cast in the title role of Louis de Rougemont is Bruce Cromer, one of STNJ's long-time leading men, and a versatile actor renowned for his performances in both the classics and new plays. Jabari Carter, Paul Henry, and Aurea Tomeski round out the cast as The Players responsible for making a multitude of characters, scenarios, and sounds come to life on stage.

The creative team includes the combined talents of Steven Beckel, Bonnie J. Monte, and Doug West as the Scenic Designers, Costume Designer Patrice N. Trower, Lighting Designer Tony Galaska, and Steven Beckel on Sound Design. Jenna Gregson is the Production Stage Manager with Vivian Majkowski as the Dialect Consultant.

The company is thrilled to continue their Free Tickets for Kids 17 and Under program, as well as its $30 Under 30 ticket price for adults 30 and under. All other adult tickets will be $40 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings. Adult tickets for Fridays, Saturdays, and the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Performances are $45. All performances, other than the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Shows, will begin at 8:00 PM.

The free ticket program is generously supported by The Merrill G. & Emita E. Hastings Foundation and the Madison and Westfield Rotary Clubs.

For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Outdoor Stage performances and its inclement weather policy, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.