The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents SHIPWRECKED! An Entertainment On The Outdoor Stage

The four-week run is directed by Doug West who is in his 22nd season with The Shakespeare Theatre.

By: Jun. 26, 2023

POPULAR

Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR Photo 1 Randy Rainbow Will Embark on The RANDY RAINBOW FOR PRESIDENT TOUR
Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical Photo 2 Review: RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse-An Extraordinary Production of the Iconic Musical
MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark Photo 3 MJ to Hold Open Call Auditions in Orlando and Newark
Pushcart Players Announces Season for 50th Year Photo 4 Pushcart Players Announces Season for 50th Year

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents SHIPWRECKED! An Entertainment On The Outdoor Stage

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will re-open its ever-popular Outdoor Stage venue on July 5th with Shipwrecked! An Entertainment - The Amazing Adventures of Louis de Rougemont (as Told by Himself) by Donald Margulies.

Since 2002, the company's annual productions at this Greek-style amphitheater, located on the bucolic campus of Saint Elizabeth University, have provided thousands of people throughout the region with delightful productions under the stars. As always, this summer's show is the perfect romp for all ages – from the youngest tots to venerable seniors.

The four-week run is directed by Doug West who is in his 22nd season with The Shakespeare Theatre. In addition to serving as the Associate Director of Education from 2013 - 2023, Doug has also been the resident Stage Combat Instructor since 2009 and one of STNJ's resident directors. His last main stage production of It's A Wonderful Life: The Radio Play, was a resounding hit. The performances will run until July 30th. This rollicking 95-minute voyage takes audiences from the streets of 19th-century London, to the high seas, to the wilds of Aboriginal Australia, and back, on a non-stop, exhilarating world tour. Its surprising denouement, is equally surprising in its relevance, as it raises the issue of fact versus fiction, and how far some are willing to go to stand out in the world – and how much they come to believe their own fabrications. Featuring a live Foley sound score and of course, the airplanes!

 

Leading the cast in the title role of Louis de Rougemont is Bruce Cromer, one of STNJ's long-time leading men, and a versatile actor renowned for his performances in both the classics and new plays. Jabari Carter, Paul Henry, and Aurea Tomeski round out the cast as The Players responsible for making a multitude of characters, scenarios, and sounds come to life on stage.

 

The creative team includes the combined talents of Steven Beckel, Bonnie J. Monte, and Doug West as the Scenic Designers, Costume Designer Patrice N. Trower, Lighting Designer Tony Galaska, and Steven Beckel on Sound Design. Jenna Gregson is the Production Stage Manager with Vivian Majkowski as the Dialect Consultant.

 

The company is thrilled to continue their Free Tickets for Kids 17 and Under program, as well as its $30 Under 30 ticket price for adults 30 and under. All other adult tickets will be $40 on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday evenings. Adult tickets for Fridays, Saturdays, and the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Performances are $45. All performances, other than the 4:00 p.m. Sunday Twilight Shows, will begin at 8:00 PM. 

 

The free ticket program is generously supported by The Merrill G. & Emita E. Hastings Foundation and the Madison and Westfield Rotary Clubs.

 

For more information about The Shakespeare Theatre's Outdoor Stage performances and its inclement weather policy, please call the Box Office at (973) 408-5600 or visit ShakespeareNJ.org.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Wharton Arts Embarks On International Tours To Italy And France Photo
Wharton Arts Embarks On International Tours To Italy And France

Wharton Arts, New Jersey's largest independent non-profit performing arts education center, announced today that 117 youth musicians from the New Jersey Youth Symphony and New Jersey Youth Chorus will travel to Italy and France to perform at world class venues, in formal concerts and community concerts, as well as participating in an exchange with European youth conservatory programs.

2
Asbury Park Theater Company Unveils Exciting Summer Theater Season At The Jersey Shore Photo
Asbury Park Theater Company Unveils Exciting Summer Theater Season At The Jersey Shore

Asbury Park Theater Company (APTCo) has announced its highly anticipated summer theater season, featuring the spectacular production of the hilarious musical, 'The Bikinis,' alongside the 2023 School of Dramatic Arts camp. The vibrant performances and engaging educational opportunities promise to create an unforgettable experience for audiences and aspiring young artists alike.

3
Grammy-Award Winning ETHEL String Quartet to Bring Spirited Strings To Morris Museum in Ju Photo
Grammy-Award Winning ETHEL String Quartet to Bring Spirited Strings To Morris Museum in July

In their first Back Deck appearance since 2021, the string quartet ETHEL will bring their particular brand of contemporary music to Morris Museum on July 18.

4
Vivid Stage Takes Cabaret and Improv Shows On the Road in July Photo
Vivid Stage Takes Cabaret and Improv Shows On the Road in July

Vivid Stage, in residence at Oakes Center at 120 Morris Avenue in Summit, will present two special performances on the road in the month of July.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video Video: Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott Video
Meet MOULIN ROUGE!'s New Star, Casey Cott
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
Vanguard Theater (6/22-7/16)Tracker PHOTOS CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dogfight
Oakes Center (6/29-7/01)Tracker CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pride & Prejudice
Princeton Summer Theater (6/15-7/02)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Newsies
The Crescent Theater (7/14-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Don Braden Big Band and Quartet
Bickford Theatre at the Morris Museum (6/29-6/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Derek Hough – Symphony of Dance
Mayo Performing Arts Center (11/30-11/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RING RING! It's the Libertine Belle Murder Musical
Gateway Playhouse (9/07-9/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# A Tailor Near Me
New Jersey Repertory Company (7/27-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Frankenstein
www.StreamingMusicals.com (6/01-12/31)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# TALES AT THE DORMER HOUSE
Classic American Tales (6/08-8/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You