The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Holds Online 'Not-So-Silent Silent Auction'

The Shakespeare Theatre's Not-So-Silent Silent Auction runs November 19 through December 2.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey was unable to host its Annual Gala and silent auction at its Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory in Florham Park. The Gala has been postponed to late 2021, but on November 19th, the Theatre is opening up the auction feature of its renowned and exclusive event to everyone, deeming it The Shakespeare Theatre's Not-So-Silent Silent Auction - running November 19 through December 2. All proceeds will aid the Theatre's efforts to survive the pandemic.

Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, remarked, "Our Annual Gala, under normal circumstances, provides much needed funds for our survival. Losing the Gala presents a really dire challenge for us. We are taking at least one little part of it to the internet in the hope of raising desperately needed funds. There are some really great items that will come in very handy as holiday gifts and some are downright 'must-haves'!"

One of the leading Shakespeare theatres in the nation - serving approximately 75,000 adults and children annually - The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is the state's only professional theatre company dedicated solely to Shakespeare's canon and other classic masterworks. Through its productions and education programs, the company strives to illuminate the universal and lasting relevance of the classics for contemporary audiences. Now in its 58th season, the Theatre's dedication to the classics and commitment to excellence sets critical standards for the field. Under the leadership of artistic director Bonnie J. Monte, who is in her 30th season with the company, The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is proud of its extraordinary record of consistent critical acclaim.This year's Gala was intended to celebrate and honor Ms. Monte's three decades at the helm, but that recognition will have to wait until STNJ's event can take place in person again.

The Shakespeare Theatre's silent auction has always been full of hidden gems and unique experiences, and this online auction is no exception. Auction lots will include handcrafted work from local artists and artisans, vintage jewelry and accessories, and unusual one-of-a-kind items and outings. For more information, visit www.ShakespeareNJ.org or contact our Development office at (973) 845-6732.

