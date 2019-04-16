The Shakespeare Theatre Names Their Unique Support Facility In Honor Of Former Governor Thomas H. Kean

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is proud to announce that it will be naming its innovative, behind-the-scenes support facility in honor of Former Governor Thomas H. Kean, who has served as the Theatre's Honorary Chair for over three decades. Located at 3 Vreeland Road in Florham Park, the building will be named The Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory: The Education, Production and Administrative Center for The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey. Governor Kean's unparalleled record of advocacy and support for the arts, artists, and arts education throughout the region over many decades, and his deep commitment to emerging young talent inspired The Shakespeare Theatre leadership to ask Governor Kean's permission to name their groundbreaking workplace in his honor. Governor Kean has graciously agreed to lend his name to the building.

Governor Kean said, ''As a lifetime supporter of the arts, I am excited to join my name to this unique project. This 'Theatre Factory' will continue to be a center where Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte, and her team create and assemble theatrical magic. It is an honor to be included by name in this collaborative artistic nucleus."

Artistic Director, Bonnie J. Monte said, We are absolutely thrilled that Governor Kean's name will grace our building. Everything that happens inside our Theatre Factory exemplifies the kind of transformative education and training opportunities that the Governor has championed his whole life. His name and our building are 'perfect together.' We are deeply grateful to the Governor not only for all that he has done for The Shakespeare Theatre over the years, but also for what he's done for all of the art institutions and artists in New Jersey and beyond. We are immensely proud and honored that he has given us permission to honor him and his superb advocacy in this major way!

The Shakespeare Theatre is also very excited to announce that all of the living former governors of New Jersey, as well as our current governor, Governor Phil Murphy, have lent their names to the Theatre's special Honorary Governors' Committee. By doing so, they are honoring Governor Kean's ongoing advocacy for the arts and the tremendous legacy that he has built over the years and upon which he continues to build, as well as lending their support to our company's work and campaign for the future. Governor Chris Christie, Governor Richard Codey, Governor Jon Corzine, Governor Donald DiFrancesco, Governor James Florio, Governor Phil Murphy, Governor Christine Todd Whitman, and Shakespeare Theatre Board member, Governor James McGreevey have all graciously lent their names to this Honorary Committee.

The Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory represents one of three projects included in the Shakespeare Theatre's long-term capital campaign, entitled ACT II: The Legacy Project. The creation of this support facility represents the second portion of the campaign, and the Theatre needs to raise $1.4 million to complete this $5.3 million component. The Shakespeare Theatre will be launching a major effort in the next few weeks to raise the remaining funds needed. The multi-phase campaign was designed to strengthen the institution and its mission and programs well into the future. The first component of the Legacy Project had the goal of eradicating past debt and was completed several years ago. The Building Fund, the second component, addresses the organization's urgent need to secure and finish renovating its groundbreaking workspace for its staff, artists, and students; and the third component will be an evergreen campaign to establish and build an endowment.

Shakespeare Theatre Board Chairman, T. Randolph Harris said, This campaign offers The Shakespeare Theatre an opportunity to honor a great champion of the arts Governor Thomas H. Kean at the same time that it allows us to secure, protect and sustain a unique hub of creativity and learning that many actors, directors and designers consider to be one of the most desirable and compelling workspaces in the nation for theatre artists and artisans.

To commemorate this honor, there will be a ribbon cutting ceremony at the newly named Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory on a date to be announced later this spring.

In addition to housing all of the behind-the-scenes operations of The Shakespeare Theatre, the building provides a fascinating interactive opportunity for the public. The Thomas H. Kean Theatre Factory hosts numerous tours for young people and adults year-round, and gives visitors a unique glimpse into the inner workings of a theatre company and the immense collaborative process that goes into the creation of each and every production. Patrons and members of the community are invited to tour the Theatre Factory at a very affordable admission price, to see the full extent and diverse range of artistry and skills needed to create the magic that ultimately appears on stage. In addition, the facility hosts many of the Theatre's education programs including The Shakespeare Book Club, Shakespeare Academy classes, the Professional Training Program, and much more. Information on how to book a tour can be obtained by calling 973-845-6724 or emailing ACHorton@ShakespeareNJ.org.







