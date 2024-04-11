The Ritz Theatre Company Partners With ParaSight Experience For MURDER ON THE NILE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Ritz Theatre Company is collaborating with ParaSight Experience, bringing a spine-tingling addition to their production of Agatha Christie's classic 'Murder on the Nile' running now through April 21. The partnership promises select audiences a paranormal experience like no other, blending the intrigue of live theatre with the thrill of the supernatural.

"We are dedicated to bringing new and immersive experiences to South Jersey theater audiences." Said Bruce Curless, Artistic Director of The Ritz Theatre Company. "This partnership with ParaSight Experience not only adds an exciting dimension to our performances but also ties back to the rich history of our theater dating back to the 1920s. It's a thrilling journey exploring the theatre's almost 100 year history in Haddon Township."

"We are thrilled to partner with The Ritz Theatre Company for this unique venture." Said Frankie Adao, Co-Founder of ParaSight Experience. "It's fantastic to combine our expertise in the paranormal with the captivating narrative of 'Murder on the Nile'. This partnership allows us to offer audiences an unforgettable experience, delving into the mysterious realms that echo the themes of the play itself. It's a truly exhilarating opportunity to bring the world of the paranormal to life in such a historic and iconic setting."

After witnessing the riveting performance of 'Murder on the Nile', audiences were invited to stay for an investigation as the theater transforms into a hub of supernatural activity. The ParaSight Experience is an evening of thrills, chills, and unforgettable moments, blurring the lines between reality and the unknown. This partnership represents a bold step towards innovation in the South Jersey theater community. By incorporating paranormal investigations into live theater performances, The Ritz Theatre Company and ParaSight Experience are pushing the boundaries of what audiences expect from a night at the theater.

Join Kay Ridgeway and her new husband as she embarks on a honeymoon voyage down the Nile. But fatal circumstances await when the idyllic surroundings are shattered by a brutal murder. Under scrutiny are a multitude of memorable passengers, all with a reason to kill. The tension and claustrophobia builds, as a shocking conspiracy is laid bare. 'Murder on the Nile' runs through April 21 and tickets can be found at www.RitzTheatreco.org at www.tix.com/ticket-sales/RitzTheatreCo/6520