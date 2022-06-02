The Ritz Theatre Company Launches Black Box Festival with THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

The Ritz Theatre Company kicks off its annual summer Black Box Festival with The Marvelous Wonderettes, a must-see musical trip down memory lane written by Roger Bean and featuring tons of 50s and 60s tunes. The show runs at The Ritz from June 10th through June 26th.

"The Marvelous Wonderettes is a jukebox musical featuring four women doing all the singing, and the harmonies are to die for," proclaims Producing Artistic Director Bruce A. Curless, who also helms the production. "I think this is a great opportunity to introduce this memorable music to a younger audience and at the same time provide great nostalgia for our older patrons. Once you hear this music, you can't get it out of your head. And our four actresses/singers-Maria Panvini (Betty Jean), Natasha Truitt (Cindy Lou), and newcomers Meg Bryan (Suzy) and Kristen Swenson (Missy)-do an absolutely incredible job."

At the top of the show, The Marvelous Wonderettes takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet four girls with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts. The second act takes place a decade later, as the four reunite at their ten-year class reunion. As we learn about their lives and loves, the girls serenade us with classic hits such as "Lollipop," "Dream Lover," and "Stupid Cupid."

"This is my first time working with The Ritz Theatre Company and I have been loving every moment," says actress Kristen Swenson, who plays the part of Missy in the show.

"The team is incredibly welcoming and supportive and we've been having so much fun throughout the rehearsal process. This show is very different from other shows I've been in with it being an all-female, four-person cast where we are all on stage almost 100% of the show. We've been able to become closer and really take care of one another throughout the learning process. We have worked very hard to allow our voices to shine during the solos and make sure to blend when we back up other singers."

The Marvelous Wonderettes will be the first show presented in the Ritz Black Box since 2019, and the entire cast and creative team are primed and ready to reintroduce audiences to such an intimate playing space with myriad possibilities.

"Here at The Ritz, we create our Black Box space by constructing tiered platforms on all four sides of the stage (along with an additional wall to block out the mainstage auditorium seats), thus forming a small center space in which the actors are allowed to play," explains Mr. Curless. It's what we call 'Theatre in the Round,' with audience seating surrounding the entire playing area. I personally find Black Box productions to be more personal and more realistic, as actors are equipped to forge even more powerful, if not lasting, connections with the audience."

Joining Mr. Curless on this project are music director Benita Farmer, choreographer Courtney Daniels, costumer Megan Iafolla, lighting designer Matthew Weil, and stage manager Dorothy Trusty. Everyone involved, and especially the cast, is itching to revive such celebrated songs for audiences old and new. "It is simply impossible to get sick of this music," says Ms. Swenson. "It's timeless, sassy, beautiful, and heartfelt. We cannot wait to share it!"

Friday, June 10 at 8:00pm Saturday, June 11 at 8:00pm Sunday, June 12 at 2:00pm Friday, June 17 at 8:00pm Saturday, June 18 at 8:00pm Sunday, June 19 at 2:00pm Friday, June 24 at 8:00pm Saturday, June 25 at 8:00pm Sunday, June 26 at 2:00pm Ticket Prices General Admission - $30 Artist/Student Rush - $15 Tickets available online, over the phone, and at the box office!

The Ritz Theatre Company "An All-Inclusive Theatre Company Celebrating Diversity in Our Stories and Those Who Share Them" 915 White Horse Pike Haddon Township, NJ 08107 (856) 288-3500 www.RitzTheatreCo.org

**Please be advised that all masks are required for all audience and staff members inside the theater, except while actively eating or drinking.**