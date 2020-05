The Princeton Festival Launches VIRTUALLY YOURS, a Free Online Festival

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Yahoo Finance has reported that The Princeton Festival will launch "Virtually Yours," a free online festival of live and recorded performances of instrumental and vocal music, musical theater, opera, and poetry, and educational presentations. The online festival will be held from June 1 to June 28, with different events brought online every day.

To see the full schedule of events visit: www.princetonfestival.org.

The schedule includes:

Week 1 (June 1 - 7)

Monday, June 1

Princeton Festival Artists sing from The Sound of Music

Tuesday, June 2

Signature Artist Showcase

Wednesday, June 3

Podcast Episode 6 - Carmen Tellez: "Women in Music"

Thursday, June 4

"Why We Love Opera" Lecture by Tim Urban

Friday, June 5 at 8 pm

WWFM Broadcast - Concordia Chamber Players

Saturday, June 6

Mattilda Middleton Organ Recital

Sunday, June 7 at 1 pm

Opera Stream - Puccini's Madama Butterfly

Week 2 (June 8 - 14)

Monday, June 8

Signature Artist Showcase

Tuesday, June 9

Launch of Opera Workshop Series with Kyle Masson

Wednesday, June 10

Podcast Episode 7 - Marie Miller: "Costuming Operas and Musicals"

Thursday, June 11

Signature Artist Showcase

Friday, June 12 at 8 pm

WWFM Broadcast - The Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra

Saturday, June 13

Fleur Seule Latin Band

Sunday, June 14 at 1 pm

Opera Stream - Mozart's Le Nozze di Figaro

Week 3 (June 15 - 21)

Monday, June 15

Launch of Musical Workshop Series with Steven LaCosse

Tuesday, June 16 at 1 pm

Live Discussion Panel with Princeton Music Organizations

Wednesday, June 17

Podcast Episode 8 - Shai Zohar: "Student of Piano"

Thursday, June 18

Lecture on Musical Theater by Stacy Wolf

Friday, June 19 at 8 pm

WWFM Broadcast - Rachel Cheung Piano Recital

Saturday, June 20 at 8 pm

Live Musical Theater Revue

Sunday, June 21 at 1 pm

Opera Stream - John Adams' Nixon in China

Week 4 (June 22 - 28)

Monday, June 22

Poetry Feature: Shuntaro Tanikawa

Tuesday, June 23

Rachmaninoff's Francesca da Rimini

Wednesday, June 24

Podcast Episode 9 - Sylvia McNair: "An International Career"

Thursday, June 25

Signature Artist Showcase

Friday, June 26 at 8 pm

WWFM Broadcast - The Princeton Festival Baroque Orchestra & Chorus

Saturday, June 27

Signature Artist Showcase

Sunday, June 28 at 1 pm

Opera Stream - Richard Wagner's The Flying Dutchman

