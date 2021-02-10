The PSO Goes Virtual For Its HOT MUSIC FOR A COLD NIGHT Gala

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra (PSO) invites patrons, subscribers, and the greater online community to skip the black-tie and gown this year and enjoy a virtual first-row seat at the hottest social event of the season - the Hot Music for a Cold Night Gala.

The Gala event is hosted by PSO's Edward T. Cone Music Director Rossen Milanov, who brings together an impressive array of guest artists including cellist Pablo Ferrández, piano duo Christina and Michelle Naughton, violin and cello duo Daniel Rowland and Maja Bogdanović, hip-hop percussionist Christylez Bacon, cello and piano duo Zuill Bailey and Natasha Paremski, composer and clarinetist Derek Bermel, and the Signum Quartet. Between performances, co-chairs Yvonne Marcuse, Elizabeth Pepek, and Stephanie Wedeking interact with attendees through a live-chat feature. Funds raised from ticket sales and throughout the evening benefit the orchestra and its PSO BRAVO! education programs.

Enthusiastic about the new Gala format, Yvonne Marcuse says, "People can look forward to a virtual fundraising experience which combines the ease and comfort of a stay-at-home gala with exceptional online entertainment and live personal interactions using today's web technology."

Stephanie Wedeking adds, "The virtual format does away with the usual capacity limits inherent in a catering venue. It also opens the event to those outside our region, increasing the potential for more Gala participants than ever before."

In lieu of an auction, the Gala will offer "party boards" to raise additional funds. Co-chair Elizabeth Pepek explains how this will be integrated into the evening. "We'll be talking these up during the live chat and encouraging viewers to sign up for one of two social gatherings: a music-infused virtual wine tasting with bottle delivery and an informative musical immersion with Rossen Milanov." There will also be opportunities to donate to the orchestra's education programs throughout the evening.

This year's Gala is made possible in part through the generosity of Cardinal Partners with additional sponsorship from Berkshire Bank, Fox Rothschild LLP, and VelocIT.

Tickets to the gala start at $125/access link. For tickets and information, call 609-497-0020 or visit princetonsymphony.org/support/gala.

Programs, artists, dates, and times are subject to change.

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra is committed to ensuring all programming is accessible for everyone. Our online events will include digital concert resources and transcriptions as appropriate and closed captioning where possible. If there are questions about these or if any additional services are required, contact ADA Coordinator Kitanya Khateri at kkhateri@princetonsymphony.org or 609 497-0020. Note: some services require at least two weeks' notice to arrange.

