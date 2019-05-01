The Newman and Oltman Guitar Duo Celebrates World Premiere of Leo Brouwer's THE BOOK OF IMAGINARY BEINGS

The acclaimed Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo will celebrate the world premier of Cuban legend Leo Brouwer's The Book of Imaginary Beings, written for and dedicate to the Duo, at New Jersey's Raritan River Music Festival on Saturday, May 25. The 16 minute, four movement composition was inspired by a compendium of mythological beings created by Argentine author Jorge Luis Borges. The Duo, Michael Newman and Laura Oltman, holds exclusive performing and recording rights to this highly anticipated addition to the guitar duet repertoire and will perform its New York premiere at the opening of the New York Guitar Seminar on June 26.

In recognition of the Duo's 40th anniversary of music making, Michael and Laura appeared on the cover of the 2018 winter edition of Classical Guitar magazine that also included a feature story about them. In keeping with the celebration, last season Newman & Oltman performed a 40th Anniversary Retrospective at New York's Symphony Space with a program featuring selections from their recordings.

The Newman & Oltman Guitar Duo performs a broad range of repertoire that spans baroque and classical works to Spanish and Latin American rhythms. Their innovative programming, matchless technique and ensemble precision, combined with their commitment to expanding the repertoire for guitar duo, make Newman & Oltman a widely recognized and influential ensemble both in the US and abroad. In addition to their phenomenal musicianship, they are dedicated to inspiring the next generation of guitar players through their many educational endeavors.





