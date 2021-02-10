Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
Click Here for More Articles on Virtual Events

The Morven Presents Grand Homes & Gardens Distinguished Speakers Series 2021

The programs will be all-virtual this year, and take place on Tuesday, February 23 at 6:30pm.

Feb. 10, 2021  

The Morven Presents Grand Homes & Gardens Distinguished Speakers Series 2021

Morven Museum & Garden will be building on Morven's popular Grand Homes & Gardens Distinguished Speakers Series with another stellar lineup for 2021. Join them in armchair travel with "The Woman of the House" as this year's theme.

The programs will be all-virtual this year. Each specifically tailored to the Morven audience with added surprises with each talk. This year's illustrated lecture series will again brighten up the winter doldrums with its finale set for the first week of spring.

Lyndhurst Castle

Tuesday, February 23, 6:30 p.m.

Howard Zar, Executive Director

For more information visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/grand-homes-gardens-distinguished-speakers-series-2021-tickets-133788391681?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch


