Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Morris County Economic Development Alliance To Screen SAVING THE GREAT SWAMP, April 25

This one-hour documentary tells the story of the events, people and politics behind the struggle to preserve this beautiful rural area between 1959 and 1968.

Apr. 12, 2023  

The Morris County Economic Development Alliance To Screen SAVING THE GREAT SWAMP, April 25

New Jersey's Great Swamp is nestled with a 55-square-mile natural basin, about 25 miles from New York City. It is a quiet, undisturbed place which provides a home for more than 200 bird species, many mammals, and a variety of reptiles, amphibians and fish. It is also the home to one of New Jersey's largest breeding populations of Eastern Bluebirds. But it almost was lost.

In 1959, the Port Authority of New York announced plans to build an international jetport in the swamp with four 10,000 foot runways. This proposal, which the Port Authority deemed a done deal, would have filled in the swamp, demolished some 700 homes, and changed the landscape forever. But a small group of concerned citizens opposed the threat and finally won. Their story is told in the fascinating documentary Saving the Great Swamp and the Morristown-Morris Township Library is pleased to screen the film on Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 PM. The library is located at 1 Miller Road in Morristown, New Jersey.

This one-hour documentary tells the story of the events, people and politics behind the struggle to preserve this beautiful rural area between 1959 and 1968 and has won several awards since it came out in 2017. USA Today called the film "a truly astonishing and entertaining history lesson" and it has been aired on PBS.

Following the screening, a panel discussion featuring the award-winning director Scott Morris and co-producer Larry Fast will take place. Karl Fenske, the son of one of the Save the Great Swamp Leaders, will be the moderator. Everyone is invited to this special screening which will be hosted during Morristown's Restaurant Week. All of those who attend the film on April 25th, will receive a $10 gift certificate accepted by participating businesses. This event is made possible thanks to the support of the Morris County Tourism Bureau, a division of the Morris County Economic Development Alliance and the Morris County Economic Development Alliance's Film Committee. Enjoy the dinner specials during Restaurant Week on April 25th and then join us at The Morristown & Morris Township Library for the award-winning documentary Saving the Great Swamp at 6:30 PM.

Click Here




State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT Photo
State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT
State Theatre New Jersey presents Our Planet Live in Concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. The Emmy® Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS Photo
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS
A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons  as they outwit the big bad wolf!
Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theaters Highly Anticipated Spring Photo
Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala
 Two River Theater has announced Hackensack Meridian Health will be honored at its annual spring gala on Saturday, May 13th. This recognition is in appreciation of the health system's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families throughout New Jersey, and for their continued support of Red Bank's theater and arts community.
Luna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This Month Photo
Luna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This Month
Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.

More Hot Stories For You


State Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERTState Theatre New Jersey Presents OUR PLANET LIVE IN CONCERT
April 12, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey presents Our Planet Live in Concert on Tuesday, April 18 at 7pm. The Emmy® Award-winning Netflix documentary has been reimagined as a live experience, combining highlights from the series with brand-new orchestrations and sequences to create an immersive journey across our planet for audiences of all ages.
Hudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGSHudson Theatre Works Presents THE 3 LITTLE PIGS
April 12, 2023

A humorous new version of the well-known story by Hoboken author Diana London. Along with some new characters, the 3 Little Pigs learn some important lessons  as they outwit the big bad wolf!
Hackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring GalaHackensack Meridian Health Will Be Honored At Two River Theater's Highly Anticipated Spring Gala
April 12, 2023

 Two River Theater has announced Hackensack Meridian Health will be honored at its annual spring gala on Saturday, May 13th. This recognition is in appreciation of the health system's unwavering commitment to providing exceptional care to patients and families throughout New Jersey, and for their continued support of Red Bank's theater and arts community.
Luna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This MonthLuna Stage premieres THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND This Month
April 12, 2023

Luna Stage will present the World Premiere of THE GROUND ON WHICH WE STAND, a multi-writer, site-specific performance exploring the history and impact of The James Howe House from 1780 to present day. The Howe House is the first property in the Township of Montclair to be owned by an African American and formerly enslaved person, and has been the site of much current controversy.
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOOThe Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey Presents Tennessee Williams' THE ROSE TATTOO
April 12, 2023

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's (STNJ) 61st season will begin on May 31st with Tennessee William's The Rose Tattoo.  This exuberant, extravagant tale of Serafina Delle Rose, a Sicilian widow living on the turbulent Gulf Coast outside of New Orleans, is an astonishing and poetic ode to this irresistible force of sensuality and the power of longing, hope, and desire.
share