The Middletown Arts Center to Present SHREK THE MUSICAL

The Middletown Arts Center will present SHREK The Musical, produced by The MAC Players, the organization's new adult community theater company. The group kicks off its first season in 2022 with a show full of pop-culture references and humor that will appeal to kids and adults alike. Performances will take place on March 4, 5, 6 and 12 in the MAC theater. SHREK is directed by Kathy Connolly with Musical Director Nicholas Jupinka and Choreographer Shannon Garahan.

SHOWTIMES FOR SHREK THE MUSICAL

Friday, March 4 at 7 pm | Saturday, March 5 at 7 pm | Sunday, March 6 at 2 pm | Saturday, March 12 at 2 pm AND 7 pm

Tickets prices are $25 for adults and $17.50 for students/seniors and are general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100.

The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in station metered lot weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and weekends.

ABOUT SHREK THE MUSICAL



Set in a mythical "once upon a time" sort of land, SHREK the Musical is the story of a hulking green ogre who, after being mocked and feared his entire life by anything that crosses his path, retreats to an ugly green swamp to exist in happy isolation. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, SHREK is a Tony Award-winning fairy tale adventure, featuring all-new songs from Jeanine Tesori (Thoroughly Modern Millie; Caroline, or Change) and a side-splitting book by David Lindsay-Abaire. Shrek brings all the beloved characters you know from the film to life on stage and proves there's more to the story than meets the ears. Starring Patrick Comey (Matawan, NJ) as Shrek, Rachel Sievers (Middletown, NJ) as Fiona, Kyle Blocker (Highland Park, NJ) as Donkey and Frankie Mendoza (Atlantic Highlands, NJ) as Lord Farquaad.