The MAC Players to Present THE ADDAMS FAMILY This Month

The MAC PLAYERS, Middletown Arts Center's community theater group, returns this fall with the creepy, kooky, mysterious, spooky and altogether ooky The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy on October 21-23 and October 28-30.

The production is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family and features an original story: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness and daughter of Gomez and Morticia, has fallen in love with a sweet, smart "normal" young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. Everything changes for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's "regular" boyfriend and his parents. A deliciously wacky and whimsical night of music, chills and thrills!

SHOWTIMES

Fri, October 21 and Sat, October 22 at 7 pm | Sun, October 23 at 2 pm

Fri, October 28 and Sat, October 29 at 7 pm | Sun, October 30 at 2 pm

Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $17.50 for students/seniors and are general admission. Purchase tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

The Addams Family: A New Musical Comedy is based on the book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice and features Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa. The MAC Players production is directed by Kathy Connolly with musical direction by Nicholas Jupinka and choreography direction by Samantha Amaral.

The cast includes Joseph Bryant (Gomez), Victoria Leigh Keiser (Morticia), Brooke Hussey (Wednesday), Justin Grossman (Mal), Patrick Comey (Uncle Fester), Caitlin Martin (Alice), Cooper Bilsland (Puglsey), Carmen Matarazzo (Lucas), Brittany Ahr (Grandma) and Christopher Dillon (Lurch).

Director Kathy Connolly is an award-winning actor, director, choreographer and teaching artist. She has performed extensively in productions on and off-Broadway and in regional and national tours. Most recently, Kathy was the Artistic Director at Holmdel Theater Company and was awarded "Best Director of a Musical" by Broadway World as part of its 2019 Regional Theater Awards.

THE MAC PLAYERS UPCOMING PRODUCTIONS

Seussical the Musical | March (2023)

Hairspray | July (2023)

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, NJ that offers performances, exhibitions, classes and camps centering on the arts. It is conveniently located across from the Middletown train station and its newly expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church's Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501(c)(3), the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council, which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities.