The Growing Stage Will Present the 9th Annual NEW PLAY-READING FESTIVAL

The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey has announced four plays selected for their 9th Annual New Play-Reading Festival happening January 31st to February 2nd . In the New Play-Reading Festival, four brand-new plays for young audiences, chosen from 150 submitted works, will be read by professional and community artists in a casual setting. Following each reading, the entire family can participate in discussion of the work with the professional team. One of the four plays will be selected to become a fully mounted Main Stage production in 2021! The four plays selected for the festival are: FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR by Erica Berman, PUSS IN BOOTS by Elizabeth Keel, JOAN'S ARC by Emily Hageman and BOOGIE by Angelle Whavers.

FINDER AND THE NORTH STAR

(Friday, January 31st at 7:30PM) by Erica Berman (Wisconsin)

When Finder makes an important wish on a star, North Star appears and says that in order for the wish to come true, Finder will need to fight a monster named Smidge. Torn between the fear of the monster and the desire for the wish to come true, Finder follows North Star.

PUSS IN BOOTS

(Saturday, February 1st at 4:00PM) by Elizabeth Keel (Texas)

Puss In Boots is a hilarious re-imagining of Charles Perrault's classic French tale with an English-Spanish bilingual twist! Sam Carabas is distraught to inherit only a cat from his father's estate. But this is one kitty that just won't quit - not until she gets herself a velvet cushion! This frolicking comedy reminds us that with innovation, teamwork, and the right of pair shoes, anything is possible.

JOAN'S ARC

(Saturday, February 1st at 7:00PM) by Emily Hageman (Iowa)

Joan is a deeply moral and highly principled high school student. Mason is her best friend who died in front of her (actually, on her) in a school shooting. Joan thinks that the staff at her school may have falsified PSAT scores. Mason is along for the ride. This isn't your typical ghost story.

The final selection is

BOOGIE

(Sunday, February 2nd at 2:00PM) by Angelle Whavers (New Jersey)

Not being able to sleep due to nightmares, Alex attempts to put an end to them once they discover the Boogieman is the cause. However, after meeting this famous monster, Alex learns the truth about fears and that it's okay to be afraid because fears are a part of us.

$5 Suggested donation per reading. For further information, you can call the Box Office at (973) 347-4946, e-mail at newplays@growingstage.com or visit our website at www.growingstage.com





