The Gallery On Grant In Deal Park To Celebrate The Work Of Artist Georges Seurat

Gallery on Grant will celebrate the work of Georges Seurat in honor of its latest production, Sunday in the Park with George, which runs March 8-24.

This exhibit, highlighting paintings from five local artists, celebrates Seurat's use of Pointillism in his most famous painting created between 1884-1886: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. The gallery exhibit opens Friday, March 8 at 6 p.m. and will run through May 1.

Seurat's work utilizes tiny dots of color to create scenes of everyday life. He was influenced by Impressionist artists such as Claude Monet and Camille Pissarro. Impressionist art is characterized by capturing candid poses as well as landscapes and is expressed by bright and varied color.

“Each of the showcased works is created in the spirit of Impressionism or specifically uses the technique of Pointillism and pays homage to Axelrod's production of Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George as it reflects the performance's use of light and color,” said Randye Krupnick, art director for the Gallery on Grant.

The New Jersey artists showcased include Arlene Mollow, Marsha Heller, Andrea Geller, Léni Paquet-Morante and Leslie Backlund.

Tickets

For more information, please visit: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/the-gallery-on-grant. Tickets for Sunday in the Park with George can be purchased by calling 732-531-9106, ext. 14 or visiting www.axelrodartscenter.com.