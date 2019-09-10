The Future Is Alive In Eagle Theatre's World Premiere Of GARY

Eagle Theatre is less than two weeks from opening a world-premiere comedy called Gary by renowned local playwright, Bruce Graham. This original work examines human nature and interaction through a futuristic lens, using the backdrop of AI, or artificial intelligence, to tell a story about genuine communication in a world of convenience and comfort.

This new play has echoes of timely yet universal topics, while also borrowing from many sci-fi tropes and reinventing them. Cast member, Brock D. Vickers, describes Gary "like an episode of South Park or Rick and Morty but with the natural flow and wit that theatre can offer. Bruce is a fantastic playwright that understands how to weave a story together that keeps you interested and entertained while still raising pertinent questions about culture and society."

Gary previously captured Eagle Theatre audiences as part of the long-running New Work Development Series, a program that invites Eagle season subscribers to staged readings of new works. Eagle Theatre uses these readings and subsequent talkbacks to stoke conversations, fanning the creative fire for the playwright while also gaging the interest of the audience for more. This series is part of the theatre's ongoing commitment to community engagement and fostering of new and original work. Actress Katie Stahl, of Cherry Hill, NJ, can speak to the reception of Gary during its initial NWDS reading: "Gary was very well received at the New Works reading. There was plenty of hooting and hollering and a lot of thoughtful feedback post-show."

Now fully realized under the vision of Producing Artistic Director, Ted Wioncek III, this production blends a hilarious cast diving headfirst into crafting these roles for the first time with state-of-the-art theatrical technology to bring the "future of comedy" to audiences of the tristate.

"We have warned audiences that Gary is a wildly irreverent and hilariously offensive new comedy. It is brand-new... anything can happen," states Producing Artistic Director, Ted Wioncek III. New Jersey native, Katherine Perry, is part of the cast bringing this brand-new story to life. "It' not often you get to work on a play that audiences have never seen before - there are no preconceived notions of how a character should be played, or what the play looks or feels like. We get to invent everything fresh and make discoveries along the way."

Gary opens September 20th, and runs through October 13th at Eagle Theatre in Hammonton, NJ.

Talk Back Sessions for Gary will follow three Thursday night performances (September 19, September 26, and October 3), going more in depth about the process and production with a Q and A with the cast and creative team. Additionally, a Please Touch performance on Thursday, October 10, allows patrons the opportunity to explore the high-tech set and props, and peek behind the scenes of the theatrical magic.

For more information, please visit www.eagletheatre.org or call 609-704-5012.





