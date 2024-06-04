The Empress Of Soul Gladys Knight Returns To NJPAC This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Empress of Soul-seven-Time Grammy Award winner, Gladys Knight will perform live at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) on Friday, September 27, at 8:00 p.m.

Gladys Knight never disappoints by putting on a high-energy show performing all of her hits that stand the test of time and the songs that everyone knows and loves like Midnight Train to Georgi,” “Heard it Through The Grapevine,” “That's What Friends Are For,” and so much more.

Gladys Knight is one of the most influential soul and R&B voices of all time. Gladys Knight and the Pips joined the famous Motown Records label in 1966 and won three Grammy Awards, and Knight garnered four more Grammy Awards as a solo artist.

Gladys Knight was bestowed with the National Medal of the Arts for her contributions and influences on American culture. This is the highest honor given to artists and art patrons by the United States Government.

Knight was born in Atlanta and rose to fame as the lead singer of Gladys Knight & the Pips, later establishing herself as a famous solo artist. Knight has two No. 1 Billboard singles, “Midnight Train to Georgia” and “That's What Friends Are For,” which she recorded in 1986 with Elton John, Stevie Wonder, and Dionne Warwick — along with 11 No. 1 R&B singles and six No. 1 R&B albums, the Deseret News reported.

Tickets

Tickets to see Gladys Knight GO ON-SALE Friday, June 7th at 10:00 a.m. at NJPAC.org, 888. GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office at 1 Center Street, Newark, New Jersey.

Comments