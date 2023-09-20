The Edgewater Fall Bazaar Comes To Edgewater Veterans Field, October 14

The Edgewater Fall Bazaar will take place Saturday, October 14th 11am – 4pm at Edgewater Veterans Field. Everyone is invited as there are activities for all ages!

Fashion, photography, pet products, art, beauty products, accessories, face painting, henna, jewelry, art, DJ, magician, demonstrations, food, kids stuff and more!

North New Jersey Chamber of Commerce (NNJCC) is a non-profit organization led by business leaders in East Bergen and the NJ Hudson Waterfront who care about the health and vitality of our communities. The NNJCC is the eyes, ears and voice of our region's commercial, business, and professional community.

The North New Jersey Chamber of Commerce's mission is: