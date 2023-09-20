The Edgewater Fall Bazaar Comes To Edgewater Veterans Field, October 14

Fashion, photography, pet products, art, beauty products, accessories, face painting, henna, jewelry, art, DJ, magician, demonstrations, food, kids stuff and more!

By: Sep. 20, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Photo 2 New Cast Set For National Tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR
Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates Across the U.S. & Canada Photo 3 Darren Criss Announces New Holiday Tour Dates
Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG On Broadway Merch in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 4 Shop MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG Merch in Our Theatre Shop!

The Edgewater Fall Bazaar Comes To Edgewater Veterans Field, October 14

The Edgewater Fall Bazaar will take place Saturday, October 14th 11am – 4pm at Edgewater Veterans Field.  Everyone is invited as there are activities for all ages!

Fashion, photography, pet products, art, beauty products, accessories, face painting, henna, jewelry, art, DJ, magician, demonstrations, food, kids stuff and more! 

North New Jersey Chamber of Commerce (NNJCC) is a non-profit organization led by business leaders in East Bergen and the NJ Hudson Waterfront who care about the health and vitality of our communities. The NNJCC is the eyes, ears and voice of our region's commercial, business, and professional community.

The North New Jersey Chamber of Commerce's mission is:

  • to promote business growth.
  • to serve members with personal and professional development opportunities.
  • to actively develop and promote community events to enrich the quality of life in East Bergen & the NJ Hudson Waterfront.


RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
Center Players Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Fall Photo
Center Players Presents STEEL MAGNOLIAS This Fall

Center Players will begin its 2023-24 season with a Signature Series production of the enduringly popular Steel Magnolias. The comedic drama will run weekends October 13-Nov. 5 at Center Playhouse at 35 South Street in downtown Freehold, NJ.

2
Speranza Theatre Company Presents A CHAIN AROUND THE WORLD And THE NELLIE BLY BOOK CLUB Photo
Speranza Theatre Company Presents A CHAIN AROUND THE WORLD And THE NELLIE BLY BOOK CLUB

Speranza Theatre Company presents A Chain Around the World and The Nellie Bly Book Club. A Chain Around the World was written by playwright, Jennie Contuzzi. Performances will run Sept. 16th - 17th at The Apple Tree House.

3
Interview: Playwright Inda Craig-Galván and WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep 9/28 to Photo
Interview: Playwright Inda Craig-Galván and WELCOME TO MATTESON! at NJ Rep 9/28 to 10/29

Broadwayworld had the pleasure of interviewing Inda Craig-Galván about her career and the upcoming show at NJ Rep, Welcome To Matteson!

4
American Repertory Ballet Opens 2023/24 Season With ELEVATE Photo
American Repertory Ballet Opens 2023/24 Season With ELEVATE

American Repertory Ballet opens its 2023/24 season with “Elevate”  at the state-of-the-art New Brunswick Performing Arts Center. Learn more about the performance and how to get tickets here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE Video
Audible Theater Celebrates Opening Night of SWING STATE
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert Video
Exclusive: Watch Highlights from NextGen Spotlight Benefit Concert
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer Video
Watch Rachel Zegler Sing in THE HUNGER GAMES Trailer
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bulrusher
McCarter Theatre Center (9/13-10/07)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Adelphi Orchestra - The Viennese Masters
Fair Lawn Community Center Theater (11/05-11/05)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The American Dream
Mayo Performing Arts Center (1/21-1/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons
Count Basie Center for the Arts (2/24-2/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Epic Scores of John Williams and More!
Count Basie Center for the Arts (6/01-6/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Memphis
Playhouse 22 (6/07-6/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Schumann’s Cello Concerto
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/19-10/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (10/28-10/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You