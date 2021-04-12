The Decemberists 20th Anniversary Celebration to be Presented by NJPAC

New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present The Decemberists 20th Anniversary Celebration, a virtual event on Sunday April 18 & April 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and will be available to view On-Demand for two weeks following the stream.



Join The Decemberists for two special virtual performances - each with their own unique setlist, the Bundles include a VIP experience post-show (featuring additional performances and a Q+A with the band) and a limited- edition series poster illustrated by Carson Ellis.



Tickets to the virtual performances can be reserved are on-sale now at NJPAC.org or Tickets.