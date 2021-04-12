Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
The Decemberists 20th Anniversary Celebration to be Presented by NJPAC

Join The Decemberists for two special virtual performances — each with their own unique setlist, the Bundles include a VIP experience post-show and more.

Apr. 12, 2021  
New Jersey Performing Arts Center will present The Decemberists 20th Anniversary Celebration, a virtual event on Sunday April 18 & April 25, 2021 at 8:00 p.m. and will be available to view On-Demand for two weeks following the stream.

Join The Decemberists for two special virtual performances - each with their own unique setlist, the Bundles include a VIP experience post-show (featuring additional performances and a Q+A with the band) and a limited- edition series poster illustrated by Carson Ellis.

Tickets to the virtual performances can be reserved are on-sale now at NJPAC.org or Tickets.


