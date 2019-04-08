The Boston Pops Come to NJPAC This December

New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) presents The Boston Pops on Tour, Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 4:00 p.m.



The iconic Boston Pops, under the masterful direction of Keith Lockhart, arrives at NJPAC's Prudential Hall with a sparkling holiday celebration.



Since its founding in 1885, the Boston Pops has become one of America's most beloved musical institutions, known for a rousing repertoire of light classical, Broadway show tunes, film score classics, American standards, and patriotic songs. The ensemble is featured regularly on the PBS series Evening at Pops, which attracts a cumulative audience of nearly 40 million viewers each season. The Boston Pops also reaches listeners via a GRAMMY-nominated discography of more than 100 acclaimed recordings.



Currently in his 24th season with the Boston Pops, conductor Keith Lockhart has led over 1,900 Boston Pops concerts (including performances at Carnegie Hall and Radio City Music Hall) as well as 79 television performances, including dozens of new programs for Evening at Pops, and the annual July Fourth spectacular, broadcast nationally for many years.



For their welcome return to NJPAC, Lockhart and company arrive with a high-spirited holiday program of best-loved songs of the season, drawing from a repertoire that includes their peerless renditions of "The Twelve Days of Christmas," "Jingle Bells," "'Twas the Night Before Christmas," "Sleigh Ride," and many more.



Tickets to see The Boston Pops on Tour, will go on sale Friday, April 12th at 10 a.m. at NJPAC.org or 888.GO.NJPAC (888.466.5722) or by visiting the NJPAC Box Office.



New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC), located in downtown Newark, N.J., has the most diverse programming and audience of any performing arts center in the country, and is the artistic, cultural, educational and civic center of New Jersey - where Great Performances and events enhance and transform lives every day. NJPAC brings diverse communities together, providing access to all and showcasing the state's and the world's best artists while acting as a leading catalyst in the revitalization of its home city. Through its extensive Arts Education programs, NJPAC is shaping the next generation of artists and arts enthusiasts. NJPAC has attracted more than 9 million visitors (including over 1.7 million children and families) since opening its doors in 1997, and nurtures meaningful and lasting relationships with each of its constituents.





