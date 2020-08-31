The Avenel Performing Arts Center is Set to Re-Open in October

Avenel will present “My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis” Thursday, October 1 through Thursday, October 8, 2020.

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey, presents "My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis" Thursday, October 1st through Thursday, October 8th, 2020.

After receiving word from the state of New Jersey, the Avenel Performing Arts Center is gearing up for their first official show hitting the stage since March. Executive and Artistic Director Anthony J. Wilkinson, who is a born and raised Staten Island native, will be opening the venue with one of his Off-Broadway hit shows, "My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis" which played to sold out audiences for three years at Snapple Theater.

My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis is a story about Anthony Pinnunziato who is approaching his forties and is faced with the challenges of balancing his now very successful company with past and present gay relationships. Fun characters come together to join him on his journey in this laugh-out-loud interactive fiasco comedy of errors.The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office at (732) 314-0500.

