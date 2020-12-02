The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents MY BIG GAY ITALIAN CHRISTMAS

The Avenel Performing Arts Center will present My Big Gay Italian Christmas Thursday, December 3rd through Wednesday December 9th, 2020.

The follow up to the Big Gay Italian Trilogy, (My Big Gay Italian Wedding, My Big Gay Italian Funeral, My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis) Wilkinson has created a Christmas show designed specifically to play for the holiday season. A bisexual love triangle, political conversations gone spoiled, a variety of over the top characters (old and new), and the snowstorm of the century will help create a laugh out loud comedic experience.

Christmas, which is the fourth of Wilkinson's Big Gay Italian Series made its debut in 2017 in Atlantic City where it was brought back multiple times playing to all sold out houses at the Golden Nugget. The show has also played in other locations including Louisville, Toronto and last summer in the Poconos.

Fan favorite characters Anthony Pinnunziato (Wilkinson), Angela Pinnunziato (Ellen Revesz) and Aunt Toniann (Debra Toscano) are present for the holiday gathering, as is Anthony's crazy sister Maria (Marissa Paolella). There will be some new characters like Cousin Josephine (Alexa Harris), Victorio Buccatini (Rocco Aldo Palmieri), and Anthony Pampalone (Sergeant Pampalone). Olivia Buccatini (Kim Pirrella), Marta Lefsky (Sister Fonzina) and Geri Rosetti (Sister Fabiana) will be making their return to the stage. Marisa Kilgallen is the Production Stage Manager.



My Big Gay Italian Christmas

December 3, 2020 8:00 pm

December 4, 2020 8:00 pm

December 5, 2020 2:00 pm

December 5, 2020 8:00 pm

December 6, 2020 3:00 pm

December 8, 2020 7:00 pm

December 9, 2020 8:00 pm

Tickets: $49.50

Box Office: (732) 314-0500

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office at (732)314-0500.

