The Avenel Performing Arts Center Presents ANTHONY NUNZIATA: FROM BROADWAY TO ITALY

The concert will be presented March 12 and 13th, 2021.

Feb. 11, 2021  
The Avenel Performing Arts Center will present Anthony Nunziata: From Broadway to Italy March 12th and 13th, 2021. Tenor Anthony Nunziata is the Brooklyn-born, Nashville-based singer and songwriter who brings his soulful voice to classic jazz, pop standards, classical-crossover, and his timeless original music.

Anthony has performed over 400 concerts over the past few years headlining major performing arts centers, theaters, symphony concert halls and private events across the country and around the world. The Brooklyn-born, classically trained singer is hailed by BroadwayWorld as "an explosion of love and entertainment." Anthony recently co-headlined Carnegie Hall for two sold-out concerts with the New York Pops Symphony Orchestra. Anthony recently appeared in the Netflix film "The Last Laugh" opposite Chevy Chase and Richard Dreyfuss.

March 12, 2021 - 8pm

March 13, 2021 - 8pm

Tickets: $39.50

Box Office: (732) 314-0500

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office at (732)314-0500.


