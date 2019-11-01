The Avenel Performing Arts Center Has Announced Shows on Sale for Early 2020

The Avenel Performing Arts Center (APAC), a new multi-disciplinary performing arts center located in Woodbridge, New Jersey has announced performances scheduled for early 2020. Additional events will be announced at a later time.

January 10-11: One-Man Star Wars Trilogy

Canadian actor and uber geek, Charles Ross, brings his solo madcap creation One-Man Star Wars Trilogy to the stage in this mind-bending whirlwind of a show. Officially endorsed by Lucasfilm, One Man Star Wars Trilogy has been performed for over a million Star Wars fans. Tickets: $39.50 https://avenelarts.com/shows/one-man-star-wars-trilogy/

January 22-26: Big Band Broadway

Tony Award Winner, Debbie Gravitte, brings her sassy style, blaring brass and swinging orchestrations to an evening of song and fun. Join the party with "...one of the best voices on Broadway!" (AP) You've never heard "Surrey With the Fringe on Top" sound anything like this! Tickets: $49.50 https://avenelarts.com/shows/bigbandbroadway/

February 15-16: Erich Bergen Live in Concert

Star of CBS television drama Madam Secretary, Erich Bergen Live in Concert will feature a mix of songs from Erich's career on stage and film, including music from Jersey Boys and Waitress. The show is also filled with known music by Frank Sinatra, Billy Joel, Michael Jackson, Barry Manilow, George Michael and many more. Tickets: $49.50 https://avenelarts.com/shows/erich-bergen-liveinconcert/

March 20-22: The New York Tenors

Experience the Memorable Music, Moments and Magic of New York, as the vocal artistry of Andy Cooney, Daniel Rodriguez and Christopher Macchio take audiences on a truly entertaining journey through the Greatest City in the World - New York, New York! Tickets: $49.50 https://avenelarts.com/shows/the-new-york-tenors/

April 17-26: My Big Gay Italian Midlife Crisis

Anthony Pinnunziato is approaching his forties and is faced with the challenges of balancing his now very successful company with past and present gay relationships. Fun characters come together to join him on his journey in this laugh-out-loud interactive fiasco comedy of errors. Tickets: $49.50 https://avenelarts.com/shows/my-big-gay-italian-midlife-crisis/



May 27-June 7: My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm in Therapy

The three-time award winning "My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish and I'm In Therapy" has met with rave reviews to sold out crowds throughout the country and overseas and became one of the longest running one-man comedy shows in history. Tickets: $39.50 https://avenelarts.com/shows/my-mothers-italian-my-fathers-jewish-im-in-therapy/

The Avenel Performing Art Center is located at 150 Avenel Street in Avenel, New Jersey (located within Woodbridge Township). To purchase tickets, visit www.avenelarts.com or contact the Box Office Tuesday-Saturday from 12pm-5pm at (732)314-0500.





