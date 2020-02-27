The Ashley Lauren Foundation Presents CABARET FOR HOPE With Special Guest Constantine Maroulis

Cabaret for Hope ''On Broadway' comes to Asbury Park! Celebrate the arts while helping a child with cancer.

A "first of its kind" event to hit the Jersey Shore! The Ashley Lauren Foundation along with The Ashley Lauren Foundation Theatre Ensemble is proud to present this collaborative performance that will showcase the talents of many theatre groups, singers and musicians along with special guest Constantine Maroulis (American Idol finalist, Broadway star of Rock of Ages and Jekyll and Hyde).

This much anticipated Inaugural "Cabaret For Hope" is sponsored in part by The Jay and Linda Grunin Foundation. Tickets: In person (avoid service fees) at the Stone Pony Box office or at Blackbird Presents, Asbury Park.

Tickets available online at https://www.ticketmaster.com/ or https://www1.ticketmaster.com/cabaret-for-hope-featuring-constantine-maroulis/event/00005847DA4893A6

To learn more, visit http://ashleylaurenfoundation.org/ or call 732-414-1625.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You