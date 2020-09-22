The Arts Council Of Princeton Presents ART AND ABOUT, Pop-up Art Experiences

The Arts Council of Princeton presents Art and About, a six-week series of pop-up art experiences designed to activate downtown Princeton, Saturdays this fall.

Following the successful run of the Stronger Together mural celebrating the resiliency of the Princeton community, the Arts Council launched the Art & About series with a new mural at the corner of Witherspoon and Spring Streets. Be sure to check it out!

Pottery in Action will be the next event on Saturday, September 26, from 12-4pm, with ACP Executive Director and ceramic artist Adam Welch in action on the potter's wheel on Hinds Plaza. Welch will be throwing new pieces on the wheel and selling works from his collection. In celebration of all things clay, the Arts Council has hidden handmade ceramic pieces around town - if you find one, it's yours to keep and you will receive a complimentary Family membership to the Arts Council.

The fun continues on October 3 from 12-4pm when the Arts Council adds bursts of color and creativity to the streets of Princeton. Find artists working downtown as temporary sidewalk chalk murals come to life.

On October 10 from 12-4pm, grab your easel and pick a spot around town to let the surroundings inspire your next work. Sketch or paint your favorite place to join the Paint Out movement! Passersby can enjoy seeing local artists at work and all paintings created during the Paint Out will be featured in a future exhibition at the Arts Council. To register: artscouncilofprinceton.org/art-about

On October 17 from 12-3pm use your voice for Pop-Up Poetry. Find us on Hinds Plaza to create your own six-word poem to be displayed in a collaborative poetry installation. Then join us for an outdoor edition of Story & Verse, a poetry and spoken word open mic at Pettoranello Gardens Amphitheater, Mountain Ave., from 3-5pm.

The six-week series of public art-inspired pop-up experiences will conclude on Saturday, October 24 from 12-8pm with Princeton's first ever Augmented Reality Art Challenge. Simply download the Just a Line app that allows you to draw on top of any location in Princeton. All you need to do is point your camera to where you want to draw and start creating artwork on your phone. Submit your work using the hashtag #princetonmakesART on Instagram to be entered into a drawing for a prize package courtesy of the Arts Council of Princeton. Submit your drawing by 8pm to be considered.

To learn more, visit artscouncilofprinceton.org or call (609) 924-8777.

