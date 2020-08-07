The Amazing Escape Room Opens In Freehold

The newest room the Great Train Heist which brings you back to the old fashion mystery premium locomotive.

The Amazing Escape Room brand has reopened their Freehold, NJ location at 2 Monmouth Avenue. With SIX different themed rooms why travel when we are in your neighborhood.

With new safety protocols and private rooms, families can have fun with no stress or anxiety regarding Covid-19.



Make the COVID-19 crisis into a moment that will live vividly in your family/kids' memories so that in other times of uncertainty they'll recall fondly how their family pulled together and made the best of things, and they'll be able to do the same.



Escape for one hour with the newest room the Great Train Heist which brings you back to the old fashion mystery premium locomotive. Or try Time Paradox, The Apartment, Wild West, Jungle as well as The Wizard's Apprentice.

Booking is easy on your mobile phone, or on your computer amazingescaperoom.com/freehold or call the location 732-333-0448.

Shows View More New Jersey Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You