The Adelphi Orchestra Presents Brahms & Dvorak As Part Of MUSIC FOR ALL

The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 69th Season of "Music for All" with a "Brahms & Dvorak. The concert is under the baton of maestro Scott Jackson Wiley and features violin virtuoso Sophia Werner, (The first prize winner of the 2022 Adelphi Orchestra Competition) in Brahms Concerto for Violin in D major.

Also on the program is Mendelssohn's: Hebrides Overture "Fingal's Cave and Dvorak: Symphony no 7 in D minor.

The May 7th concert is co-sponsored by the borough of Fair Lawn and has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and the Frank and Lydia Bergen Foundation.

The orchestra is offering audiences Livestream on May 13th in addition to the in-person audience experience. Visit AdelphiOrchestra.org for more information.

Tickets

$25 Adults $20 Seniors $10 Students

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/brahms-dvorak to purchase tickets

Support

Visit https://www.adelphiorchestra.org/aosupport to become a Patron, Program Book Advertiser, or Sponsor

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral, and dance concerts. For the past 19 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 6 years in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the Chamber

Music America and Opera America. For the past 69 years, it is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2233478®id=16&articlelink=http%3A%2F%2Fadelphiorchestra.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for more information

Sophia Werner, 20, is pursuing her B.M. in Violin Performance at The Juilliard School, where she studies with Laurie Smukler. Other influential teachers include Linda Case, Rebecca Fischer and Robert Lipsett. An avid chamber musician, Sophia has performed in a variety of ensembles under the tutelage of Ms. Smukler, Simone Dinnerstein, Rebecca Fischer, Samuel Rhodes, Natasha Brofsky, and Joel Krosnick among others. She cultivated her love of chamber music at Greenwood Chamber Music Camp (2016-19), Oberlin's Baroque Performance Institute (2019), and Kneisel Hall (2022) as a Young Artist fellow. This summer, Sophia will return to Kneisel Hall with her piano trio, the Apollo Trio.

Recently, Sophia was selected as a semifinalist of the Stulberg International String Competition, and a finalist of the Juilliard Concerto Competition. Other accomplishments include two solo appearances with the Cayuga Chamber Orchestra, one with the Orchestra of the Southern Finger Lakes, and two with the Ithaca Community Orchestra. She has also enjoyed two solo performances with the Binghamton Youth Symphony Orchestra and one with the Binghamton Community Orchestra.

Orchestrally, she performs with the Juilliard Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra, where she has held leadership positions. In 2021, she expanded her orchestral experience as a recipient of the Dorothy Richard Starling Foundation fellowship at the Aspen Music Festival and School, where she was a first violinist of the Aspen Festival Orchestra. More recently, Sophia performed as a Fellow with the Apex Ensemble. A proponent of new music, Sophia was selected to perform twice during Juilliard's inaugural new music series, the New Series, and performed with her string quartet during Juilliard's final Focus Festival.

Sophia plays on a 1864 J. B. Vuillaume violin, generously on loan to her through Juilliard's Stringed Instrument Collection.