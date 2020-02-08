The Adelphi Orchestra Celebrates Beethoven At 250

The Adelphi Orchestra continues its 66th season of "Music for All", with Beethoven at 250 on Saturday March 28, 2020, at 7:00 PM at Good Shepherd Faith Presbyterian Church NYC and on Sunday, March 29, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Pascack Valley High School Auditorium. Under the baton of Guest Conductor Jason Tramm, the concert features violin virtuoso Nathan Meltzer, (Recipient of the "Ames, Totenberg" Antonio Stradivari, Windsor Festival and Adelphi Orchestra (2016) competitions), rising stars Umi Garrett, piano,and Leland Koo, cello in the Beethoven Triple concerto. Also on the program is Beethoven's Symphony no 3, "The Eroica" amd Leonore Overture. This program has been made possible in part by a grant administered by the Bergen County Department of Parks, Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs from funds granted by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts and a generous grant from the Frank and Lydia Bergen Foundation. Tickets are available on Evenbrite and at the door. Visit Adelphiorchestra.org for more information.

Our concluding concert, Homeland Celebration will feature soprano Amy Shoremount- Obra in Puccini's La Boheme and Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5. The Adelphi Chamber Ensemble will be performing chamber music concerts throughout New Jersey and New York. Visit http://adelphiorchestra.org/events/ for more information on our 2019-20 season.

The Adelphi Orchestra is a professional, non-profit orchestra performing symphonic, chamber, operatic, choral and dance concerts. For the past 16 years, the Adelphi Orchestra has sponsored a Young Artist Competition and Young Artist Concerts throughout New Jersey and the New York metropolitan area. The Adelphi Orchestra presents concerts with accomplished national and international guest soloists and distinguished conductors. Nominated by its peers for the past 5 years in the Jersey Arts People's Choice Award in the Favorite Orchestra/Symphony Division, the Adelphi Orchestra is a member of the League of Orchestras and Opera America and is a partner orchestra with the Carnegie Hall Link Up program providing in-school concerts. The orchestra is currently under the direction of Music Director Richard Owen. For the past 66 years, it is northern New Jersey's longest continuously performing orchestra and a member of the New Jersey cultural community. To learn more about the orchestra and its programs visit http://adelphiorchestra.org for more information.





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You