The Actors Studio Of New Jersey Brings AMERICAN IDIOT To The Stage With Special 20th Anniversary Concert

Get ready to rock as The Actors Studio of New Jersey brings Green Day's American Idiot to Dunellen, celebrating the 20th anniversary of the iconic album. This one-night-only event will take place on Friday, December 20, 2024, at 8 p.m. at The Dunellen Theatre, located at 458 North Avenue, Dunellen, NJ. Directed and choreographed by Michael Restaino, this production will bring the explosive energy of the original Green Day album to the stage in a concert-style performance.

This high-energy show, featuring the music of punk rock band Green Day, tells the story of three disaffected young men searching for meaning in a post-9/11 world. With its raw emotion and electrifying score, American Idiot promises to be a "21st Century Breakdown" of suburban life and youthful disillusionment.

Originally conceived by Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong and Michael Mayer, "American Idiot" features lyrics by Armstrong and music by Green Day. The show premiered on Broadway in 2010, winning two Tony Awards and a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

After being part of a sit-down production in Los Angeles at the DOMA Theater, Restaino is excited to bring his own twist to the show. "I'm thrilled to present American Idiot in a new light," says Restaino. "Our intimate staging will give audiences a fresh perspective on these powerful songs and stories."

Audiences can expect to hear Green Day classics like "Boulevard of Broken Dreams," "Wake Me Up When September Ends," and the title track "American Idiot." The show's raw energy and rebellious spirit will have you asking, "Do You Know Your Enemy?" while celebrating the power of friendship and self-discovery.

Don't be a "Basket Case" - get your tickets now for this "Holiday" event! "When It's Time" to rock, TASNJ's "American Idiot" is the place to be. Tickets are priced at $35 per person, and $30 for students and seniors. Tickets are available for purchase at www.tasnj.com and can be picked up at will call on the day of the event. Photo ID will be required for ticket pick up.

