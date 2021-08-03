Tesla Quartet Returns to The Morris Museum with A Program That Includes Schubert and Caroline Shaw

Tesla Quartet were the first artists to perform in the Lot of Strings Festival in the spring of 2020. Since then, they've returned to the Back Deck several times and have become fan favorites.

Praised for their "superb capacity to find the inner heart of everything they play, regardless of era, style, or technical demand" (The International Review of Music), the Tesla Quartet brings refinement and prowess to both new and established repertoire. Dubbed "technically superb" by The Strad, the Tesla Quartet has won top prizes in numerous international competitions, most recently taking Second Prize as well as the Haydn Prize and Canadian Commission Prize at the 12th Banff International String Quartet Competition.

Their program will include Caroline Shaw: "Plan & Elevation" and Schubert: String Quartet in G major, D.887.

All blocks are $50 for an 8'x8′ block which accommodates up to 2 patrons. Patrons are welcome to arrive as early as 6:30 PM to set up and enjoy the evening sun.

Buy a package of eight or more concerts and get early access all season long. All processing fees are waived for package buyers.

Groups that are purchasing five or more blocks for one performance will also have advance access and the option of having a designated pre-performance area to host a reception.

To purchase tickets over the phone, call the box office at 973-971-3706.

Bring your own chairs and refreshments and enjoy live entertainment atop the Morris Museum's elevated parking deck. Stunning sunsets, social distance, and glorious live music combine for a series of unforgettable evenings. Face coverings are required for patrons who are not fully vaccinated.

