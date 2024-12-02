TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE CHRISTMAS is Coming to MCCC's Kelsey Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Lots will be stirring at Mercer County Community College's Kelsey Theatre when the Kelsey Players brings the holiday classic "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the stage Dec. 6-9.

Show times are Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 7 and Sunday, Dec. 8 at 1 p.m. and 4 p.m., with special daytime shows for groups on Friday, Dec. 6 and Monday Dec. 9 at 9:45 a.m. (contact box office for details). Children are invited to have their picture taken with Santa after the show. Kelsey Theatre is located on MCCC's West Windsor Campus, 1200 Old Trenton Road.

The excitement and wonder of the long-awaited midnight visit by Santa Claus, made famous in Clement Moore's beloved poem "Twas the Night Before Christmas," is brought to life in a fun and enchanting musical perfect for even the entire family. The naughty and nice alike are welcome for Santa's annual visit, which features singing reindeer, sugar plums, and a mouse that will definitely be stirring! Join the Moore family, neighbors, and townspeople, circa 1822, as they wait and watch for the most welcome and highly-anticipated midnight visitor of the year.

In addition, Kelsey Theatre is proud to be returning as a partner with the U.S. Marine Corps for the annual "Toys for Tots" campaign. During all performances of "Twas," as well as other performances at Kelsey during the holiday season, patrons can add joy to a child's holiday by donating a new, unwrapped toy in the Kelsey Theatre lobby.

The ensemble cast includes Leonard Calabrese of Hamilton, N.J. as Kris Kringle; Christopher Guear of Hamilton, N.J., as Clement Moore; Kalika Mason of Trenton, N.J., as Mrs. Bentley; Ariel Defreitas of Ewing, N.J., as Anna Bentley; Sakiyyah Burwell-Darden of Trenton as Mrs. McGuilicutty; Kori Bethea of Trenton as Clara McGuilicutty; Leanna Collins of New Egypt, N.J., as Jane Marshall; Nadia D'Agostino of Feasterville-Trevose, Pa., as Michelle Bentley; Aniiya Darden of Trenton as Sarah Whittleby; Hope Ghaffoor of Hamilton as Julia Marshall; Sayla Gordon of Ewing as Louisa Whittleby; Barbara Grayson of Ewing as Mrs. Marshall; Zuraiya Holliman-York of Princeton, N.J., as Eleanor McGuilicutty; Ashley Kerr of Morrisville, Pa., as Bella Bentley; Jenna Lamot of Lawrenceville, N.J., as Josephine Marshall; Aaron Mason of Trenton as Mr. Whittleby II; Brooklyn McKinney of Trenton as Amelia Whittleby; Cameron Miller of Trenton as Mr. McGuilicutty; Chandler Miller of Trenton as Eliza Moore; Nee'Jon Pack of Clifton Heights, Pa., as Joseph McGuilicutty; Frankie Pendleton of Wrightstown, N.J., as Victor Bentley; Hailee Poli of Hamilton as Victoria Whittleby; Brielle Rowell of Trenton as Lydia McGuilicutty; Emma Sansotta of Langhorne, Pa., as Jessie Whittleby; Jani Skye Hamilton of Ewing as Charlotte Bentley; Jacob Vega of Lawrenceville as Mr. Whittleby; Jennifer Wahlberg of Hamilton as Gabrielle Whittleby; A'Maziin Williams of Trenton as Caroline McGuilicutty; Diane Dash-Thompson of Hamilton as Ensemble Caroler; Robert Drigant of Langhorne, Pa., as Jeremiah Marshall; Jared Drigant of Langhorne as Mr. Marshall; Paul Zych of Trenton as Mr. Bentley; Zendaya Holliman of Princeton as Charity Moore; Grace Ghaffoor of Hamilton as Julianna Marshall; and Abby Dalal of Lawrence, N.J., as Margaret Moore.

The Production Team includes Producer M. Kitty Getlik of Hamilton, Director Danielle Miller-Winrow of Trenton, Assistant Director Chandler Miller of Trenton, and Musical Director Pat Masterson of Ewing. Choreographer is Laura Ghaffoor of Hamilton, stage manager is Laura Walter, and Jennifer Boutrous of Lawrenceville is production stage manager. Lighting design is by M. Kitty Getlik; costume design by Louisa Murey of Hamilton and Sheron Williams of Trenton. Set design is by John Maurer of Ewing, set maintenance by Michael Almstedt of Hamilton, scenic artist/props by Amy Bessellieu of Lawrenceville, and prop wrangler is Zhi Sharpe.

